New on Hulu January 4-10: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, January 4-10? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

The big draw on Hulu this week is going to be the returning and new TV shows that will be available to stream on-demand on the platform the day after their latest episodes. But for movie buffs out there, the streamer is adding a couple of under-the-radar indie titles that are worth checking out.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Fall (2022)

(Image credit: Lionstage)

“Certified Fresh” thriller from 2022 hits Hulu on January 8

Warning, if you have a fear of heights this may not be the best movie for you, as the 2022 indie gem Fall sees two adrenaline-seeking climbers getting more than they bargained for when they end up trapped atop a 2,000-foot abandoned radio tower. This bare-bones thriller (which includes notable stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mason Gooding) is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes , including our own four-star Fall review.

Will Trent season 3

Ramon Rodriguez in Will Trent (Image credit: Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Latest season of Will Trent, and other ABC crime dramas, start streaming January 8

The brilliant Will Trent returns for an all-new season of crime solving in Will Trent season 3. While we’re specifically highlighting Will Trent, Hulu is going to be the streaming home for a trifecta of ABC crime shows returning this week, including The Rookie season 7 and the mid-season return of High Potential. The latest episode of each will hit Hulu the day after they air on ABC, starting January 8.

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3

Ken Jennings on Celebrity Jeopardy (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

See what the celebrities know in this year’s primetime tournament, streaming January 9

The early days of 2025 bring us a brand new primetime Jeopardy! tournament: Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3. A group of celebrities are going to put their knowledge to the test on the classic game show to win money for charity and bragging rights. This year’s crop includes Rachel Brosnahan, Max Greenfield, Mima Kimes and Roy Wood Jr. The last couple seasons have been a blast, so I’m expecting more good times with the latest edition of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Kitchen Nightmares season 9

Gordon Ramsey on Kitchen Nightmares (Image credit: Jeff Niera/FOX)

Gordon Ramsey gets these restaurants into shape ahead of Super Bowl LIX as of January 9

I’ve really come to enjoy cooking shows, but the guilty pleasure of that genre are the cooking mishap shows like Kitchen Nightmares, where Gordon Ramsey goes to restaurants that are struggling (financially and operationally) and whips them into shape. Kitchen Nightmares season 9 adds a fun twist to the format, as he is particularly focusing on New Orleans restaurants as they prepare for the larger crowds set to come for Super Bowl LIX in the city.

Shifting Gears

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Seann William Scott, Maxwell Simkins, Barrett Margolis, Tim Allen and Kat Dennings in Shifting Gears (Image credit: Disney/Justin Stephens)

New sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings arrives on Hulu January 9

Abbott Elementary is a must-watch show for me, so I’m curious if its new Wednesday night partner, Shifting Gears, can be just as entertaining. Tim Allen returns to TV as the owner of a classic car workshop whose estranged daughter arrives with her teenage kids who need to come live with him. This has a classic sitcom setup, but will it have the charm to make it a hit? I’m intrigued to find out.

American Star (2024)

Ian McShane in American Star (Image credit: IFC Films)

2024 indie movie hopes to be discovered on Hulu beginning January 10