New on Hulu July 27-August 2: our expert picks 7 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, July 27-August 2? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among this week's highlights are the return of a fan-favorite animated series, a delicious new reality show, some classic comedy specials and a full slate of new movies joining the Hulu library, including a high-profile 2024 new movie.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in July (we'll have what's new on Hulu for August ready in the coming days).

Futurama season 12

Fan-favorite animated comedy flies back to Hulu on July 29

It's time to hop aboard the Planet Express once again, as Futurama season 12 is set to premiere new episodes this week. Fans will once again get to enjoy the misadventures of Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the crew as they prove that you can’t keep a good thing down (this show has had more lives than a cat it seems).

Betrayal: A Father's Secret

Second season of ABC News' docuseries unravels on July 30

After Betrayal: The Perfect Husband became a hit with viewers, ABC News is expanding the docuseries with a brand new season, this time focused on the mystery of Jason and Ashley Lytton, a seemingly perfect couple living in Utah until Ashley discovers Jason’s secret that leaves her fearing for her and her family's safety.

Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty season 1

Viewers with a sweet tooth will want to watch this new food reality show hitting Hulu August 1

Buddy "Cake Boss" Valastro is back on TV with an all-new reality series. Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty sees the famous pastry chef and his extended family attempt to build out their empire with new restaurants and other business ventures while still staying true to their roots. Easier said than done.

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

The legendary stand-up special premieres on Hulu on August 1

We all know Eddie Murphy from his litany of classic comedies and even from great sketches on Saturday Night Live, but fans of Murphy who have not seen him perform stand-up need to fix that immediately. Hulu is here to help with that as they'll start streaming his iconic 1987 stand-up special (part of the streamer's continued push into stand-up). Get ready to laugh.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Oscar-winning movie lands on Hulu starting August 1

While there are going to be plenty of new movie titles premiering on Hulu when the month flips to August (some of my favorites include Knocked Up, The Mask of Zorro and Raising Arizona), the best of the bunch may be Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty. The Hurt Locker director followed her Best Picture-winning triumph up with this relentless account of the pursuit of Osama Bin-Laden, highlighted by a fierce Jessica Chastain performance.

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)

Hulu adds the fan favorite comedy specials starting August 2

Many people enjoyed The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this year, but before Netflix took the reins, Comedy Central was the home of the celebrity roast, hosting a plethora over the mid-2000s and early 2010s. Hulu is adding a couple into its rotation, with the Roast of Justin Bieber and the Roast of James Franco. Both are funny, but if forced to choose, we're opting for Franco's.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

The 2024 new movie makes its streaming premiere on August 2

One of 2024's big summer blockbusters is heading to your TV screens, as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes lands on Hulu. The latest in the popular sci-fi franchise takes place hundreds of years after the events of Andy Serkis' Apes trilogy (and is sans the actor), focusing on a young ape named Noa as he comes in contact with a strange human who holds a secret about the past and possibly a key to the future of both species. Read WTW's four-star Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review.