New on Hulu November 23-29: our expert's picks for 7 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, November 23-29? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Christmas officially arrives on Hulu this week, as the streamer is adding a number of holiday-themed titles, including an exclusive special from a popular TV show and a range of holiday movies that all ages can enjoy. But if you're not in the Christmas mood yet there are some alternative options as well.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Family Guy Holiday Special

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hulu/20th Television Animation)

Family Guy Hulu exclusive streaming November 25

Celebrate Christmas with the Griffins on Hulu as the all-new Family Guy holiday special is streaming exclusively on the platform. Titled “Gift of the White Guy,” the episode sees Peter have to recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after he gives it away in a White Elephant exchange. Also, Stewie finds out that he’s on Santa’s “Naughty List.” This is the second Family Guy holiday special Hulu has had this year, following a Halloween episode.

Robot Dreams (2023)

(Image credit: Neon)

Oscar-nominated movie arrives on Hulu as of November 26

Who says animated movies are exclusively for kids? Robot Dreams, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars last year, is a PG-13 animated movie that follows the friendship and adventures of Dog and Robot in 1980s New York City. Despite the animal characters, the movie’s themes are much more adult-oriented. With it being “Certified Fresh” with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes , it’s definitely worth giving the movie a try.

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hulu)

Potential next true-crime binge arrives November 26 on Hulu

Annie Mae Maquash was a Mi’kmaq woman, a mother, a teacher and a leader for Indigenous rights in the 1970s, but for nearly 30 years her death went unsolved. This new docuseries explores the investigation led by Annie Mae’s daughter to uncover the truth about her mother’s death, set against the backdrop of 1970s America, and deals with love, betrayal and the struggles of Native and First Nations women.

Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell and Faizon Love in Elf (Image credit: New Line Cinema/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic on Hulu starting November 27

Elf is a Christmas movie that I actively try to watch every year, so it’s good to know that it will be streaming on Hulu this year (other streamers as well, but this is a Hulu-centric article). The journey of Buddy the Elf as he leaves the North Pole to reconnect with his biological father in New York is hilarious and fills us with plenty of Christmas spirit.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Image credit: Hughes Entertainment)

Christmas comedy favorite rolls out on Hulu November 27

It’s that time of year again, to spend the holidays with the Griswolds. The comedy starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid and company remains a holiday favorite for many, as Clark holds out hope for a Christmas bonus while trying to stay sane as his relatives invade his house for the holiday. Hopefully, most of us can say our family isn’t this crazy during the holidays.

The Polar Express (2004)

Animated Christmas movie joins Hulu Christmas movie offerings on November 27

Based on the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy who is questioning his belief in Santa. But then the Polar Express stops outside his house and whisks him away to the North Pole for an adventure meant to reinstall his belief in the Christmas figure. Tom Hanks stars in multiple roles in this movie that was one of the first to use performance-capture technology and remains a holiday favorite.

Nutcrackers (2024)

Ben Stiller in Nutcrackers (Image credit: Disney/Ryan Green)

New Ben Stiller movie premieres on Hulu November 29

If you're interested in checking out a new Christmas-theme movie instead of (or in addition to) well-known holiday entries, Nutcrackers is Hulu's new offering to the genre this year. The movie stars Ben Stiller as the big city uncle of a group of children who recently lost their parents, looking after them on their rural farm as the holidays approach. Antics and heart-pulling emotions are a given.