New on Hulu November 9-15: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, November 9-15? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among my top picks this week are a classic TV show, as well as an intriguing brand new one; a documentary about a famous psychological experiment; and two recently acclaimed movies that deserve to be seen by a wider audience.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Ally McBeal seasons 1-5

Calista Flockhart (right) in Ally McBeal (Image credit: RGR Collection /Alamy Stock Photo)

All episodes of classic TV legal drama hit Hulu November 11

Will Ally McBeal be the latest example of a TV show that finds new life on streaming? All five seasons of the Emmy-winning legal comedy that was created by David E. Kelly, starred Calista Flockhart and featured familiar faces like Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Renee Elise Goldberry Regina Hall and Robert Downey Jr. are going to be available to watch, making it easier for a whole new generation of viewers to discover the show.

Say Nothing

Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing (Image credit: Rob Youngson/FX)

Period drama about members of the Irish Republican Army premieres November14 only on Hulu

Following in the footsteps of The Bear and A Murder at the End of the World, Say Nothing is the latest FX on Hulu series looking to get viewers’ attention. The series is a period drama that depicts the lives of members of the Irish Republican Army and the extremes they go to fight for their beliefs in a divided society. All nine episodes of the series are going to be available immediately to watch.

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth

(Image credit: National Geographic)

National Geographic special about the historic psychological experiment debuts November 14

Just a few weeks after the death of Philip Zimbardo, who came up with the now infamous psychological experiment, National Geographic is releasing a three-part documentary series about what happened when Zimbardo had students take on roles of prisoners and guards in a mock prison setting, with first-hand accounts given by the participants, many sharing their experiences for the first time.

The Taste of Things (2023)

Benoît Magimel and Juliette Binoche in The Taste of Things (Image credit: BFA/Carole Bethuel/IFC Films/Alamy)

Acclaimed French cooking and romance movie premieres on Hulu November 15

Having earned a 97% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Taste of Things was one of the most critically acclaimed foreign-language movies of 2023 (it actually has a higher RT score than Oscar-winners Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest). Juliette Binoche stars in the story of how two chef’s relationship grows over the course of working together for 20 years.

Thelma (2024)

Richard Roundtree and June Squibb in Thelma (Image credit: Sundance)

June Squibb action comedy is streaming on Hulu as of November 15

One of summer 2024’s biggest action stars was 95-year-old June Squibb, who starred in the acclaimed action comedy Thelma. Squibb plays a grandmother who unfortunately loses a lot of money to scammers. But she is not going to take that lying down, as she reunites with a friend (iconic star of Shaft, Richard Roundtree) to track the scammers down and get her money back. Squibb did many of her own stunts in the movie; while they may not be Tom Cruise/Mission: Impossible level, it is nonetheless impressive and just adds extra charm to this fun movie.