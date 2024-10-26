New on Hulu October 26-November 1: our expert's picks for 8 movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, October 26-November 1? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Unsurprisingly, as the week brings us into a brand new month, Hulu has a large roster of movies that are being added to its library for subscribers to watch, and there's plenty that caught my eye. Not so much on the TV side, but there is definitely plenty coming down the pipe.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Ad Astra (2019)

Brad Pitt in Ad Astra (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ FlixPix /Alamy Stock Photo)

Brad Pitt sci-fi movie lands on November 1

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut tasked with taking on a dangerous mission across our solar system to track down his father, gone now 30 years, but whose own mission possibly threatens the universe. While there are plenty of cool set pieces, Ad Astra, from director James Gray, also challenges its viewers with broad and thematically rich ideas.

Aliens (1986)

Sigourney Weaver in Aliens (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Sigourney Weaver and Xenomorphs’ classic battle reignites November 1

If you’re more interested in a straight-up, pure entertainment sci-fi movie though, Aliens is the perfect choice this week. James Cameron picked up the torch from Ridley Scott and made his own sci-fi classic featuring Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in her fight against the killer Xenomorphs. The latest franchise entry Alien: Romulus came out earlier this year and is a fun addition, but Aliens remains at the top of the mountain for this sci-fi franchise and is always a good watch.

Billy Madison (1995)

Adam Sandler comedies are coming to Hulu November 1, headlined by this 90s favorite

Two of Adam Sandler’s best comedies hit Hulu this month. The first is Happy Gilmore, which I love (I can’t wait for Happy Gilmore 2), but for this pick, I’m actually going with the other Sandler favorite, Billy Madison. Here he plays an immature adult and heir to a massive hotel chain who tries to prove to his father that he isn’t as dumb as he appears by completing elementary through high school with no help this time. It’s got some all-time great Sandler bits and quotes that will have you howling.

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eddie Murphy in Eddie Murphy: Raw (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the most iconic stand-up specials of all time comes to Hulu November 1

Another iconic funny man, a classic Eddie Murphy title also arrives on Hulu this week. In fact, Eddie Murphy: Raw is one of the most famous stand-up specials ever, and it is truly a treat to see Murphy on stage where he first made a name for himself.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

La La Land (2016)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical dances its way onto Hulu November 1

Best Picture winner or not, La La Land is still one of the best movie musicals that I can think of. Damien Chazelle, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone crafted a beautiful story of a pair of artists who find love and try to support each other as they pursue their dreams. Great songs, great dancing and great performances make this one of the best movies you can watch on Hulu, or anywhere, this month.

The Last Duel (2021)

Matt Damon and Jodie Comer in The Last Duel (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ridley Scott medieval drama deserves another look when it hits Hulu November 1

A lot of people are excited for Gladiator 2 coming out later in November (I’m one of them), but before then you should take some time to revisit a more recent, generally overlooked movie from Scott, The Last Duel. Starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and an underrated Ben Affleck performance, The Last Duel centers on an alleged crime, told from the perspective of the victim, her husband and the accused. It’s basically Ridley Scott’s version of Rashomon and holds up better on repeat viewings.

National Treasure (2004)

Nicolas Cage in National Treasure (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/ AJ Pics /Alamy Stock Photo)

Nicolas Cage adventure, celebrating its 20th anniversary, comes to Hulu November 1

You have to love it when Nicolas Cage goes bonkers for a role (see 2024’s Longlegs for such an example), but sometimes a good, old-fashioned adventure movie is just the ticket. That’s the case with National Treasure, which has long been a favorite of many as it sees Cage play a treasure hunter who believes there’s a map on the Declaration of Independence and has to steal it to prove his theory and protect the document from some shady characters. It’s a great, easy watch.

Wild (2014)

Reese Witherspoon in Wild (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/ Maximum Film /Alamy Stock Photo)

Reese Witherspoon gives a standout performance in acclaimed drama, streaming November 1

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Reese Witherspoon gives one of the best performances of her career in Wild playing Cheryl, who embarks on an 1,100-mile hike up the West Coast as she attempts to deal with her mother’s recent passing. The movie was also brilliantly directed by the late Jean-Marc Vallee, who did multiple great projects with Witherspoon (Big Little Lies season 1).