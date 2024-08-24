New on Max August 24-30: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, August 24-30? Well allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week marks the debut of a "sequel" over 20 years in the making, as one critically acclaimed movie jumps from the big screen onto the small screen in an episodic format. Also, there are a few documentaries that will take you into the animal kingdom, and we aren’t talking Lion King.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below. If you want to look at everything that Max has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Max in August.

The Kitchen season 36

The Kitchen season 36 streams on August 24, a tasty treat for foodies.

If you’re a foodie and appreciate conversations about the art of cooking and baking, then The Kitchen season 36 is worth watching. It stars Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, as they share recipes, play trivia and showcase some mouth-watering food visuals that quietly frankly may want you to cue up the stove in the kitchen.

Chimp Crazy

Chimp Crazy episode 2 debuts on August 25, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT. The series hails from the director of Tiger King.

Chimp Crazy is by far one of the most bizarre, yet intriguing, documentaries of 2024, and episode 2 becomes available this week, continuing this animalist rollercoaster ride. The must-watch factor of the docuseries isn’t a complete surprise as it hails from the director/executive producer of the pandemic sensation, Tiger King (which you can watch on Netflix). With episode 1 having introduced us to Tonia Haddix and her unparalleled love for chimps, episode 2 looks into how one famous chimp went missing.

City of God: The Fight Rages On

City of God: The Fight Rages On is a follow-up series to the critically-claimed City of God movie. The series debuts on August 25.

City of God: The Fight Rages On picks up over 20 years from where the rave-reviewed City of God (2002) film left off, and it explores how the constant war between the traffickers, police and militias has taken a toll on the community. The exploration in the series largely takes place through the lens of Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues), who returns to his old stomping grounds now a photojournalist.

Serengeti III

Serengeti III sees soapy drama unfold in the wild kingdom. The series becomes available on August 25.

Serengeti III continues to explore the dramatic soapy world of the wild kingdom. With real-life animals like Mafusa the baby hippo and Bakari the baboon, the BBC Earth series shows what animals do to survive in an ecosystem of predators and prey, and how they navigate the climate threats that exist in Mother Nature.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8

The final episode of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 streams on August 26.

The conclusion of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 streams on Max as the "Tell All: No Limits Part 5" hits the streamer. For 90 Day fans, this Tell All has been one for the books as Angela ripped into Michael, Kobe confronted Angela for ripping into Michael only for Michael to defend his wife, Liz debuted her new boyfriend and Jasmine and Gino continued to be Jasmine and Gino. So how will the season wrap up? Are there more fireworks to come?