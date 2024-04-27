New on Netflix April 27 - May 3: an expert picks 7 movies and shows to watch this week

If you want to stay ahead of the big new Netflix releases this week, we've got you covered; spend less time mindlessly scrolling through menus and more time binge-watching your next pick.

What to Watch's streaming expert is here to help you find your next watch. I've looked through every new Netflix Original hitting the platform over the next week, to bring you a curated list of the must-watches. The 'next week' counts as Saturday, April 27 until Friday, May 3, and you Netflix-heads will know that most of the streamer's releases come later in the week.

There's a nice diverse mix of releases this week with quite a few comedies, a documentary, multiple biopics and also a historical documentary. There are a few international productions but fewer than in last week's new on Netflix round-up.

So let's look at what's new and worth watching on Netflix this week:

Fiasco

French comedy series debuts on Tuesday, April 30

First off this week is a French comedy about showbiz, which will perk up the ears of anyone who enjoyed Call My Agent.

Fiasco is about a young new film director called Raphael who embarks on a quest to direct his first feature film. As this is a comedy, chaos ensues. All of Fiasco arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, April 30.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Mexican family comedy movie releases on Wednesday, May 1

Down the Rabbit Hole is a Mexican family comedy about a young boy called Tochtli. This kid has some eccentric passions including hats, samurai and French people, but he settles on a new interest: owning a hippo. His father, Yolcaut, has to try and wrangle up one of these endangered animals in order to please his beloved son.

You'll be able to stream Down the Rabbit Hole on Netflix from Wednesday, May 1.

Beautiful Rebel

Italian musical biopic comes out on Thursday, May 2

Italian musician Gianna Nannini gets a biopic in the form of Netflix's Beautiful Rebel, and while this will largely only appeal to people who have a knowledge in Italian music, any good movie should make sense to people without the context.

Beautiful Rebel looks at Nannini's growth over thirty years, from her childhood to her musical successes, as you'd imagine a biopic would. You'll be able to watch it from Thursday, May 2.

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Historical documentary series comes out on Thursday, May 2

Netflix's big documentary this week takes a look at those we inherited the world from, with Sir Patrick Stewart lending his voice to narrate our adventure.

As you can probably tell from the name Secrets of the Neanderthals teaches us about the life and times of this primitive species of hominids, including their biology, society and overall history. Given that most people think Neanderthals are just "cavemen", it'll be an interesting learning experience to change what you know about Earth's past!

A Man in Full

Business drama series drops on Thursday, May 2

Netflix's biggest English-language drama series this week is A Man in Full, which stars Jeff Daniel as Charlie Croker.

Croker is a real estate baron who finds himself unexpectedly contending with bankrupcy that threatens to tear his business apart. As the vultures circle, he needs to try to defend his empire or at least retire with some amount of dignity.

The six episodes of A Man in Full all hit Netflix on Thursday, May 2.

John Mulaney Presents: Everyboy's in LA

Stand-up comedy series roars into action on Friday, May 3

American comic and writer John Mulaney returns for his next comedy special, but this one is a little different to most Netflix stand-up shows.

In John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA, Mulaney will apparently travel around Los Angeles, meeting up with the various funny people he knows around the place. This includes comedians but also just members of the public and Mulaney's friends.

The biggest departure from standard Netflix fashion is that episodes of Everybody's in LA will come out weekly, not in one big block. The first will debut on Friday, May 3, and a new one will come out every week

Unfrosted: A Pop-Tart Story

Comedy food biopic movie comes out on Friday, May 3

The biggest new movie to hit Netflix this week comes from Seinfeld legend Jerry Seinfeld, as it's the comedian's directorial debut (he also stars in, and co-wrote, the movie).

Unfrosted: A Pop Tart Story is ostensibly a true story about the creation of the pop-tart snack, focusing on the rivalry between companies Kellogg's and Post. However in true Seinfeld fashion it also promises to be a send-up of the kind of brand-focused corporate biopic that we've seen countless examples of in the last few years.

The all-star cast goes well beyond Seinfeld himself with Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer and Max Greenfield showing up too.

You'll be able to watch Unfrosted on Netflix on Friday, May 3.