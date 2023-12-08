New on Netflix Dec 9 -15: our streaming expert picks 6 must-watch shows and films

There's a constant stream of new movies, TV shows and documentaries on Netflix, but unless you're constantly checking the streaming service, it can be hard to keep track of everything being uploaded.

That is, it can be hard, unless you've got a handy article like this one to highlight some of the most interesting new additions to the streamer.

This week, What to Watch's streaming expert (me) has picked 6 new additions to the streaming service coming out between Saturday, December 9 and Friday, December 15. I've gone for a nice range of options: documentary picks, movies and TV shows too.

So let's look at what's new on Netflix this week.

Under Pressure: The US Women's World Cup Team

Type: docuseries | Releases: Tuesday, December 12 | For fans of: soccer/football, sports documentaries

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

If like me you were watching the Women's World Cup earlier this year, Under Pressure will help you appreciate it even more.

Netflix's new four-part sporting documentary follows the USWNT as they prepare for the Australia and New Zealand-hosted sporting competition, which would have been their third time winning it in a row had they won it (spoiler alert?).

It uses behind-the-scenes footage to explore the team's journey in the build-up to the event, and also the wider world of women's soccer.

1670

Type: TV show | Releases: Wednesday, December 13 | For fans of: Japanese shows, fantasy, manga adaptations

I'm really being drawn in by 1670; this Polish show looks wacky and silly enough for it to be a worthwhile binge.

Set in 1670, it's about a nobleman who wants to become the most famous person in Poland. The only issue is that he's an idiot, and all his attempts backfire — a classic comedy premise if ever I've heard one.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Type: TV show | Releases: Thursday, December 14 | For fans of: Japanese shows, fantasy, manga adaptations

(Image credit: Netflix)

While I'm not necessarily a fan of manga, Netflix has proven itself recently in adapting this style of art into must-watch live-action TV shows (I'm talking about One Piece). So it's worth keeping your eyes on Yu Yu Hakusho too.

This Japanese fantasy show is about a boy who's a bit of a rebel and bad guy... until he loses his life doing one act of good. He's due to be shipped off to the spirit world except no one in the afterlife can work out whether he belongs in heaven or hell. Instead, he becomes an underworld detective, solving crimes regarding humans, spirits and demons.

Writing that synopsis, the show sounds a bit nuts, but it could be a nice bit of fun fantasy adventure. It's only five episodes long too.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Type: movie | Releases: Friday, December 15 | For fans of: family animated comedies, Aardman, Chicken Run

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's been over 20 years since the original Chicken Run came out, so it was part of my (and many others') childhood. Now Dawn of the Nugget is here to continue the story from that animated Great Escape story.

The film is about a group of chickens who think they're living in a paradisic bird sanctuary, until a determined chicken farmer hunts them down. It's mostly a new cast compared to the original but there are a few returning voices, and it features lots of British talent in the mix.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Type: feature documentary | Releases: Friday, December 15 | For fans of: world history, documentaries

This list is mainly entertainment and sports, but let's break that up and add some diversity with something a little more informative.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist is a feature-length documentary centered around a long interview with a man called José Antonio Urrutikoetxea. This man was an important figure in the separatist organization ETA, fighting for Basque nationalism, which is identified in many countries around the world as a terror group.

In this doc, we learn more about the motivations and history of this bloodstained organization, and what's happening after its disbanding five years ago. It's going to be heavier watching than most of the other entries on this list, but it'll open your eyes more to things going on in the world.

Carol & The End of The World

(Image credit: Netflix)

Type: TV show| Releases: Friday, December 15 | For fans of: animated shows, BoJack Horseman

Netflix puts out so many animated shows and the vast majority aren't worth watching, but Carol & The End of The World seems like something a little different.

In Carol a weird planet is hurtling towards Earth, and it seems like the end of the world. While most people decide to cut loose and get wild, our main character can't quite get in on the spirit of things.

This is an existential animation in the spirit of BoJack Horseman, one of Netflix's all-time classics, and so I'll definitely be checking it out.