New on Netflix Jan 4-10: a streaming expert picks 6 new shows and movies to watch this week

New year, new streaming habits? If your New Year's Resolution has been to waste less time on Netflix, then you'll find this list really useful so you can only watch the stuff that's really worth your time.

Every week I look through Netflix's upcoming release slate to see which of its new Netflix Originals are actually going to be worth watching, to suggest to you the real cream of the crop. This week the round-up looks at new shows and movies arriving between Saturday, January 4 and Friday, January 10.

Netflix has started the year with a huge swathe of content so it took a lot of work creating this curated list. But after trudging through the entire list of new Originals, I've picked the ones that'll probably end up being the most talked-about or streamed in the coming weeks.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

The Breakthrough

Swedish crime drama lands on Tuesday, January 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week with a Scandi crime drama inspired by a true story.

The Breakthrough is about a double-murder which turns into a cold case, however a detective and a genealogist think changes in the latter's field could result in the homicide finally being solved.

There are four episodes of The Breakthrough and they'll all hit Netflix on Tuesday, January 7.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Documentary two-parter lands on Tuesday, January 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

The controversial and confrontational talk show Jerry Springer released nearly 4,000 episodes across almost three decades, and now Netflix is releasing a two-part docuseries about it.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action interviews the people who made and were in the show to explore how it became so big for so long. However we'll also learn about the negative ramifications appearing in Jerry Springer had for its guests, and whether it was all worth it.

Both episodes of Fights, Camera, Action land on Netflix on Tuesday, January 7.

I Am A Killer season 6

True crime documentary returns on Wednesday, January 8

Only three months after its last batch of episodes, true crime anthology documentary I Am A Killer returns for its sixth season.

Each episode of I Am A Killer features a convicted murderer, and we see interviews with them as they explain what led them to take a life.

There are six episodes joining I Am A Killer with season 6, and you can watch them from Wednesday, January 8.

American Primeval

Neo-Western series debuts on Thursday, January 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix's bigger shows of January is American Primeval, a new neo-Western series set in 1857 starring Taylor Kitsch, Dane DeHaan, Jai Courney, Shea Whigham and Betty Gilpin.

American Primeval follows different groups in the American West as they battle to survive in a violent world. There are trappers, tribal Crow soldiers and Mormon settlers all looking to stay alive.

All six episodes of American Primeval land on Netflix on Thursday, January 9.

The Upshaws season 6

Sitcom returns for more on Thursday, January 9

(Image credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

The Upshaws is about a working-class Black family in Indianapolis who are just trying to make things work, despite what life sends their way.

The Upshaws season 6, or Part 6 as the streamer is calling it, is the penultimate batch of episodes for this long-running comedy series. Netflix hasn't said what's happening in it, though by the end of season 5 some characters had left and some others had got even closer to the family.

You can see the new episodes of The Upshaws on Netflix from Thursday, January 9.

Ad Vitam

French thriller lands on Friday, January 10

(Image credit: Netflix)

We end the week with the second French Netflix Original called Ad Vitam, after a 2018 sci-fi series.

The 2025 Ad Vitam is about a former elite soldier whose wife is kidnapped, and he has to evade murder attempts and get to the bottom of a conspiracy which affects the whole of France.

The movie is 96 minutes long and hits Netflix on Friday, December 10.