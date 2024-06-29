New on Netflix June 29 - July 5: 7 movies and TV shows to stream picked by our expert

One of Netflix's most anticipated movies finally lands on the streamer this week, but if you don't want to take a drive to Beverly Hills to see some policing action, there's still plenty more on the streamer to watch.

Every week I look at the Netflix Originals that are hitting the streamer over the course of seven days to bring you the best picks that you'll be wanting to watch. This week I've scoured through the release slate from between Saturday, June 29 and Friday, July 5 to find you what you'll want to watch.

As well as the aforementioned Eddie Murphy movie we've got the return of a popular animated studio, the third series of a saucy cooking show (literally saucy, as it's about barbecue), a sports doc, a South American rom-com, an investigative docuseries and more. So there's something for everyone in my list.

So read on and I'll find you something worth watching that's new on Netflix this week.

Sprint

Athletics docuseries dashes onto streamer on Tuesday, July 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest sports documentary coming to Netflix seems to have legs: Sprint is about short-distance runners who are trying to be the fastest person in the world.

The episodes will look at how these fast runners train and push themselves to speed, while also following the Athletics 2023 World Championships which took place in August of last year.

Sprint lands on Netflix on Tuesday, July 2 and it'll get you in the mood for the 2024 Paris Olympics which begin later in the month.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

Action comedy movie lands on Wednesday, July 3

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix)

Forty years after Beverly Hills Cop hit screens, and thirty years after the 'final' movie disappointed audiences worldwide, Netflix is bringing back Eddie Murphy's iconic role for another movie.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F will reunite Eddie Murphy with veterans from the original series with a new cast including Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon, as Axel Foley (Murphy) has to investigate a threat to his daughter's life. Expect the same style of movie as the original trio: action comedy with Murphy giving his cool-cop routine.

You'll be able to watch Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix from Wednesday, July 3. Unlike many other big-budget and anticipated Netflix movies, it's not getting a theatrical release.

The Man with 1000 Kids

Investigative docuseries arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, July 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest 'true crime' documentary on Netflix ('crime' in scare quotes because it's less of a crime and more of a scam, but it plays out the same way) looks at a man who's had a few too many kids.

This investigative docuseries looks at a Dutch YouTuber and con-man who deceived mothers into having his babies (through fertility clinics, he wasn't that busy). It also follows affected parents who are now trying to understand this globe-trotting baby-haver and push for a change in global fertility laws and regulations.

There are three episodes in The Man with 1000 Kids and they'll all hit Netflix on Wednesday, July 3.

Barbecue Showdown season 3

Cooking competition show sizzles up a feast on Thursday, July 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest series of Netflix's Barbecue Showdown, previously called The American Barbecue Showdown, hits Netflix this week.

This cooking competition show pits together various super-chefs, particularly one that specialize in BBQ'd foods, to impress judges and embark on various challenges to see who's really the best.

You'll be able to watch Barbeque Showdown season 3 on Netflix from Thursday, July 4.

Goyo

Argentinian rom-com arrives on Friday, July 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

We've seen a few rom-coms from Netflix in recent months, and the latest one comes from Argentina in the form of Goyo.

This movie is about a character, also called Goyo, a man who loves Van Gogh and works at the national art museum. He falls for one of the security guards called Eva, who has a messy past, but their meeting will help both learn things about themselves.

Goyo hits Netflix on Friday, July 5.

Desperate Lies

Brazilian drama series debuts on Friday, July 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Desperate Lies is what Netflix is calling its "first Brazilian melodrama series", and it's a dramatic romance series. It follows a woman named Liana who is affected by 'heteropaternal superfecundation', apparently a real and very rare condition, which means she becomes pregnant with twins who are from two different fathers.

As Liana has to grapple with the events that caused her to have two partners in the first place, she also has to decide whether she'll be able to become a mother with children from two different men.

You'll be able to watch Desperate Lies from Friday, July 5.

The Imaginary

Animated Studio Ponoc movie arrives on Friday, July 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Studio Ponoc, an animation company famously formed by the lead producer of Studio Ghibli, has its next movie out this week after Mary and the Witch's Flower .

The Imaginary is set in a world in which imaginary friends and creatures can come to life, and it follows a girl called Amanda and a boy she imagines called Rudger who start a friendship. However in an attempt to battle a dark fate that faces these imaginary creatures, Rudger travels to a secret town in order to find answers.

While The Imaginary came out in Japan in late 2023, it hits Netflix everywhere else on Friday, July 5.