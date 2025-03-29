New on Netflix March 29 - April 4: What to Watch's expert picks the 6 new movies and shows worth streaming

True crime, true romance and true-amatising medical emergencies

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's a busy week for new TV shows and it's no different on the world's biggest streaming service, with plenty of shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

To help you find something to watch on Netflix, I've picked the 6 biggest new originals landing on the service between Saturday, March 29 and Friday, April 4 (inclusive), whether they're Netflix shows or Netflix movies (I also sometimes include specials, but there aren't any this week).

I've made sure to choose all the biggest new Netflix Originals that I expect to make their way onto the streamer's charts this week; there are dating shows, true crime, medical dramas and more, so whatever you're into, we'll find something that you can watch.

So here's what's new on Netflix this week...

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

A still from Netflix's Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starting the week is a dark true crime docuseries about a story that's still ongoing, which was directed by the same person who netted Netflix an Oscar nomination for past doc What Happened, Miss Simone?.

Gone Girls is about a series of missing escorts from New York and Long Island which pointed to the work of a prolific serial killer, over a span of almost 20 years. A man was eventually charged with the crimes, though he protests his innocence, and charges are still being made as of December 2024.

  • Releases on Monday, March 31

Love on the Spectrum US season 3

Abbey and David in Netflix's Love on the Spectrum US season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest season of the US spin-off of Love on the Spectrum returns as a heart-warming counterpoint to Netflix's usual cynical 'game-show' style dating series.

Love on the Spectrum is as much a docuseries as it is a dating show, and it lets viewers follow along with several autistic couples. We learn about the unique ways they bond (or struggle to do so) and season 3 will return a few daters from past seasons while also introducing new ones.

  • Releases on Wednesday, April 2

Banger

A DJ playing with his decks from Netflix's French movie Banger

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our first film this week (and first fictional story) is a comedy movie from France, about a DJ trying to reclaim his glory days.

Banger is about an aging DJ called Scorpex who's losing professional ground against a young and hip rival called Vestax. That changes when an intelligence agent brings him onboard in a plot to bring down Vestax, which Scorpex hopes will see him return to the top spot in the DJing world.

  • Releases on Wednesday, April 2

Devil May Cry

Some demons from Netflix's Devil May Cry anime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on a popular (and long-running) series of video games, Devil May Cry is Netflix's latest in a long line of anime adaptations of popular franchises.

The anime is about a demon-hunter called Dante, who becomes the last line of defense against those who wish a portal to the demon realm on Earth. Apparently the video games are very loosely based on the classical religious text the Divine Comedy, though there was a lot less demon-slaying swordplay and gun combat in that.

  • Releases on Thursday, April 3

Pulse

Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Pulse

(Image credit: Jeff Neumann/Netflix)

There have been a fair few new medical dramas landing on screens already in 2025, and Netflix is entering the fray with Pulse.

Set in Miami, Pulse is about a resident doctor who's unexpectedly promoted after the top doc (who she's also having an affair with) is suspended. They have to continue to try to work together... all while a hurricane swirling around Miami makes the job a fair bit harder.

  • Releases on Thursday, April 3

Karma

Kim Sung-kyun and Lee Hee-jun sitting on benches in the Netflix movie Thriller.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just like last week, Netflix is ending its release slate this week with a Korean thriller.

Karma, a series unlike last week's movie, is about six individuals who are linked by a "karmic loop" as the synopsis calls it. The actions that individuals make affect someone else in the loop, which quickly spirals out of control, and the only way to end the cycle is for one of them to die. The synopsis is quite confusing but that's the gist of it, and you'll have to watch the show to understand it better!

  • Releases on Friday, April 4
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

