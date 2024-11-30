New on Netflix Nov 30 - Dec 6: our expert picks 6 shows, movies and specials you'll want to stream this week

If you look at the new Netflix line-up roster, it's impossible to deny that Christmas is on the way, because the streamer has loads of new holiday movies and shows coming this week.

My weekly round-up of must-watch new shows, movies and specials on Netflix this week looks at everything coming between Saturday, November 30 and Friday, December 6, although there's nothing actually coming in November.

Loads of the new additions are festive themed, some understandably so and others... not so much. But if it's too early for you to be thinking about the holiday season (or being reminded that you've not bought any gifts yet), there are a few other things to watch too.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Stand-up comedy special arrives on Tuesday, December 3

Netflix subscribers might recognize Fortune Feimster from FUBAR or as a guest star in Is it Cake, or in one of her two stand-up comedy specials, so she's busy. Case in point, a new stand-up comedy special Crushing It.

In Crushing It, Fortune Feimster will share life anecdotes pertaining to personal growth and the various relationships in her life. You can watch it on Netflix from Tuesday, December 3.

Churchill at War

Historical docuseries lands on Wednesday, December 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill gets a Netflix docuseries dedicated to him this week in Churchill at War.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Churchill at War looks at the man's experience in the Second World War, including the build-up to and actions during the conflict. It uses recolored archival footage and speeches said by the man himself.

All four episodes hit Netflix on Wednesday, December 4.

That Christmas

Animated festive movie releases on Wednesday, December 4

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

That Christmas is Netflix's latest Christmas movie, but it's also the first animated feature written by storied British film writer Richard Curtis (based on childrens' books he's written).

A bit like another of his well-known works Love Actually, That Christmas is a holiday story that follows several linked stories about "family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake" according to the streamer. The cast includes Brian Cox, Jodie Whittaker, Lolly Adefope, Fiona Shaw and Alex Macqueen.

You'll be able to stream That Christmas on Netflix from Wednesday, December 4.

Black Doves

British spy thriller releases on Thursday, December 5

(Image credit: Netflix / Ludovic Robert)

Another Netflix Original from Britain this week is Black Doves, which puts together Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. It's set at Christmas, of course.

The show is about a spy whose lover is assassinated, and her agency brings her old friend back into the picture in order to investigate this slaying and a conspiracy linked to it.

All episodes of Black Doves land on Netflix from Thursday, December 5.

Biggest Heist Ever

True crime documentary movie lands on Friday, December 6

Netflix has a documentary movie landing this week about a financial heist that you've probably never heard of (at least, I hadn't).

Biggest Heist Ever is about two aspiring rappers who decided to steal billions of dollars' worth of Bitcoin in an incredibly elaborate heist. You can probably tell how well that went, judging by the fact that there's a documentary about them, but it was still surprisingly successful.

Stream Biggest Heist Ever on Netflix from Friday, December 6.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Christmas musical special arrives on Friday, December 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pop star of 2024 Sabrina Carpenter, known for being a Disney channel star and supporting Taylor Swift, has been given a Christmas Special by Netflix.

In A Nonsense Christmas, Carpenter will play her own music, cover other festive songs and entertain musical and non-musical guests including Chappell Roan, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne and... Sean Astin?

Netflix doesn't do many musical TV specials so it's hard to know what to expect from A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter especially in terms of run length. However we know it'll land on Friday, December 6 at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET which is actually on Saturday, December 7 in most of the world.