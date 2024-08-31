New on Peacock August 31-September 6: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

As the calendar turns to September, it's time to start thinking about Halloween and Peacock has you covered with more than 75 horror movies arriving in the library this month. In addition to the spine-tingling fare, there are lots of other great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of August 31-September 6.

The season finale of Bel Air season 3 debuts on September 5, and football fans have a chance to check out the Peacock exclusive Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on September 6.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Child's Play (1988)

(Image credit: SYFY)

The movie that lit the fuse arrives on September 1

Long before it was a hit series, Child's Play was the kind of horror movie that had fans jumping in their seats. The 1988 movie about a doll that becomes possessed by the soul of an evil murderer was utterly unsettling and fabulously funny. The doll was supposed to be a child's best friend, but trapped inside the innocent-looking poppet was the soul of a killer, bent on continuing his wicked ways. The movie spawned several sequels, and even after all these years the franchise keeps rolling with a TV series, Chucky.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (Image credit: Paramount/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Forrest Gump arrives to the Peacock library on September 1

Who can forget Tom Hanks' famous line, "Life is like a box of chocolates," from Forrest Gump? The Best Picture-winning movie follows the story of a man with an IQ of 75 who implausibly ends up witnessing some of the greatest moments from the 1950s through the 1970s. The heartwarming tale still holds up as as modern classic and will always be one of Hanks' best performances.

Get Out (2017)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The mind-bending horror movie arrives September 1

Jordan Peel's 2017 horror hit Get Out delivered more than thrills and jump scares to audiences. The psychological thriller made people think about the story long after the credits rolled. The story follows Daniel Kaluuya's Chris, visiting his white girlfriend's parents for the first time. On the surface they seem normal enough, but something's not quite right about the family and their circle of friends.

The Mummy (1999)

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy (Image credit: Universal Pictures/RGR Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Brendan Fraser's The Mummy is one of many Mummy movies coming September 1.

One of the hottest movies of 1999 was Brendan Fraser's The Mummy. Fraser's brash adventurer Rick O'Connell joins forces with archaeologist Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and her bumbling brother, Jonathan (John Hannah), in an epic battle to save the world from the terrifying Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). The 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, is also debuting on September 1.

If mummies are your thing, you'll be thrilled to know that a whole host of mummy movies are hitting the streamer, including 2017's updated version of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise. Some of the other mummy movies include The Mummy's Hand (1940), The Mummy's Tomb (1942), The Mummy's Curse (1944) and The Mummy's Ghost (1944).

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Kevin Hart in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Image credit: Peacock)

The series based on a true-crime podcast debuts September 5

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is the wild story of an armed robbery on the same night as Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight. A hustler hosts a party to celebrate the fight with some of Atlanta's most influential people, but everything changes after a massive heist. The story features an all-star cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle.