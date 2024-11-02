New on Peacock November 2-8: our expert picks 4 new shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for television and movies on Peacock during the week of November 2-8, with lots of new episodes of your favorite shows arriving on the platform along with several movies guaranteed to keep you entertained.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Our Holiday Story

Warren Christie, Nikki DeLoach in Our Holiday Story (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Paulina Stevens)

Our Holiday Story premieres November 3 on Peacock

As Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel, we're excited for Our Holiday Story featuring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie as a couple that shares the story of how they fell in love with their daughter's boyfriend when he visits for the first time at Christmas.

Holiday Mismatch

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Philippe Bosse)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch fans will rejoice with this fun reunion on November 4.

If you grew up watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch then you'll want to tune into Holiday Mismatch as Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick team up for a fun holiday adventure. Rhea and Broderick are rivals who discover that their kids have matched on a dating app, so they decide to work together to get them to fall out of love. We hear there's a fun Easter egg for Sabrina fans to watch for, too.

2024 Presidential Election Coverage

Election Day is November 5.

If you watched Peacock's impressive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, then you know that they had multiple feeds running all at once as they covered just about every angle possible at the event. Well, Peacock will be using the same coverage strategy with the 2024 Presidential Election. With their Multiview coverage, viewers will be able to tune into live streams of NBC News coverage from all over the country, allowing fans to switch screens and audio to catch every bit of news as the polls close.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18

(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

It's time for the reunion to kick-off on November 8

Things have been falling apart all season in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 and now it's time for the first installment of the multi-part reunion. Tension between the women has been at an all-time high and there are a lot of things that need to get sorted out. Unfortunately, we have a feeling a lot of friendships will be beyond the point of repair after this reunion.