Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer previews a hunt for the Jedi master

The hunt is on for Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus limited series that sees Ewan McGregor return as the famous Star Wars character. Set to premiere on Disney Plus May 25, Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most anticipated new TV shows of the year and this first look does not disappoint.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars — Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, which saw Anakin Skywalker make his turn to Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi go in exile on Tatooine so he can watch over the young Luke Skywalker. As the teaser shows, the Empire has not forgotten about the Jedi master, as they are embarking on a massive search across the galaxy for him.

There are plenty of great bits in this teaser, first and foremost getting to see McGregor reprise his famous role. But there is also the inclusion of John Williams’ iconic “Duel of the Fates” score, some new lightsaber-wielding enemies, Joel Edgerton back as Uncle Owen and the unmistakable breathing of Darth Vader.

Check out the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer right here:

In addition to McGregor and Edgerton, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to star Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The limited series is being directed by Debroah Chow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature six episodes, with one being released every week exclusively on Disney Plus starting May 25.

Disney Plus has been the home for new Star Wars content, as the streaming service has a bonafide hit with The Mandalorian, with a third season on the way, and this past winter rolled out The Book of Boba Fett. In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are plenty more Star Wars originals coming down, including Andor, Ahsoka, A Droid Story, a new season of The Bad Batch and more.

