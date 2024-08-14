Ok, but how did the backpack end up in Poppy's apartment in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Tom’s backpack might be the smoking gun on The Bold and the Beautiful, but how did it end up in Poppy’s apartment?

Now that the focus has shifted from accidental overdose to possible murder when it comes to Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), everyone keeps pointing to the backpack as the smoking gun. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knew Hollis found something in it, but she told him to throw it away. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) saw the letters Tom wrote to Poppy (Romy Park) and knew he had to tell Katie (Heather Tom) about it. Katie in turn called the police, who found Poppy’s tin full of special mints inside…only these were laced with poison.

So…how did the backpack get to the apartment?

We’ve thought about Sheila planting the backpack in the apartment to frame her for the deaths. Sheila knew about the backpack and it’s very likely she went in and read the letters, too.

It doesn’t make as much sense for Poppy to have taken the backpack (after somehow encountering it in the trash at Il Giardino) and put it in her own apartment. Sure, she could be trying to cover up the letters Tom wrote to her, but why would she keep them? Surely she’d destroy them as quickly as possible, right? And why keep the tin of drugs in the backpack?

Li (Naomi Matsuda) could be trying to frame her own sister by putting it in Poppy’s apartment. Li knew about Tom and she would have access to the drugs needed to kill him. Maybe she planted it all in the apartment to make Poppy look guilty.

We keep thinking about the fact that Poppy, Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Bill (Don Diamont) have made mention of the apartment building being demolished soon. It feels like a little clue that could be pointing toward the culprit thinking that by putting the backpack in a building about to be torn down, it would remain hidden forever.

There’s something that’s just way too convenient for the backpack to be in Poppy’s apartment, and for it to contain the drugs used to poison Tom and Hollis. The evidence that Katie keeps pointing to seems too contrived, too perfectly set up to point toward Poppy being the murderer. Sure, she has a motive, but is she capable of murder?

Something seems fishy about this backpack and we’re eager to get to the bottom of it.