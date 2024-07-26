Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson premieres tonight

If making people laugh were an Olympic game, Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson would be gold medalists, and now the comedic duo is getting in on all of the athletic glory with a new Olympic Highlights series, premiering tonight, July 26, on Peacock.

Kicking off at 6pm Eastern Time, the commentary series will serve as companion programming to the 2024 Paris Olympics and will recap the best and most unexpected moments of the summer games. Running for eight episodes—the series will roll out two to three episodes per week beginning on Friday, July 26 to coincide with the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and will run through Sunday, August 11—the special will feature Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, discussions and interviews with major athletes from the games.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games,” Kevin Hart said in a press release. “We’re going for gold, everybody!”

Added Thompson: “Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world’s best athletes. Let’s go Team U.S.A.!”

Hart previously co-hosted an Olympic Highlights series for Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 alongside rap legend Snoop Dogg. He and Thompson already previously teamed up on 2022 Back That Year Up for Peacock, a year-end special looking back at that year's biggest moments in pop culture, sports and more.

To tune into Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, you're going to need access to Peacock. The streaming platform recently raised prices ahead of the Olympics: Peacock Premium went up to $8 per month instead of $6 and $80 annually, up from $60. Peacock Premium Plus now costs two bucks more, from $12 per month to $14, and $20 more annually, from $120 a year to $140. New episodes will drop on Peacock at 6pm ET on the following dates: July 26, 29 and 31; and August 2, 5, 7, 9 and 11. The series will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC app.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Exclusive Look - YouTube Watch On

Get a sneak peek of Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson above before tuning into the spirited special tonight on Peacock.