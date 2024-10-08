Oprah interviews Riley Keough about untold Elvis stories tonight, October 8

The legendary Oprah Winfrey is once again getting up close and personal with Hollywood, interviewing Riley Keough in the special titled An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley airing on October 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

It's hard to believe that it was nearly two years ago when rock and roll sensation Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away, leaving behind three children, Riley, Finley and Harper (her son Benjamin preceded her in death in 2020). Now, Riley sits down with Oprah ahead of the release of the memoir she co-wrote with her mother titled, From Here to the Great Unknown. Riley shares with the "Queen of Talk" her feelings surrounding the death of Lisa Marie and teases what readers can expect in the new book. Here is an official synopsis of the Oprah sitdown special:



"In the special, Oprah Winfrey travels to the historic Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn., to sit down with Riley, Elvis' first-born grandchild, in her first in-depth interview since her mother died unexpectedly in 2023. Before her death, Lisa Marie recorded hours of stories from her remarkable, one-of-a-kind life, for a memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which Riley finished co-writing and will be on sale Oct. 8.

"In this first exclusive interview about the book, Riley shares what the writing process was like and stories and remembrances of her mother. Also featured are never-before-seen family photos and home videos, as well as selections of Lisa Marie's personal audio recordings, including memories of her father, about whom Lisa Marie begins the book by writing: 'I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being.' Riley, herself an Emmy-nominated actress and director, opens up to Oprah about the extreme highs, lows and pressures of being a Presley, and the deep, profound relationship she had with her mother."

If that’s not enough to get you ready to tune in, check out this sneak peek of the interview.

Riley Keough reveals Lisa Marie Presley's instincts on the day Elvis died in Oprah special - YouTube Watch On

An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley airs on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT. Those with traditional cable, access to a TV antenna or a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV can watch the interview live. You can also watch the interview live on Paramount Plus with Showtime, or you can watch the special the following day on the standard Paramount Plus service.