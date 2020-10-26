Oscar Isaac could be our live-action Moon Knight on Disney Plus

Looks like Oscar Isaac could find himself a part of the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reported this morning that Isaac is in talks to star as the title character in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight. From a business perspective, the casting of Isaac would be a very smart move for the series. Of Disney+'s upcoming MCU series', Moon Knight is certainly the least talked about. Putting a big name in the role of Marc Spector would help mitigate some of that fan silence.

One has to wonder if this news will be treated with the same response that Tatiana Maslany being cast as She-Hulk received. Meaning, whether or not those involved in the project will deny the report. As of right now, Disney+ hasn't commented on the news. Maslany's casting was met with the same response despite being reported by major outlets, and then later refuted by the actor herself. Of note: sometimes actors are obligated to lie about these things.

Moon Knight will follow Marc Spector. Spector is an elite mercenary-turned-vigilante after he becomes the vessel for Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

In addition to Isaac's involvement with the X-Men franchise, he's also been involved directly with Disney and Lucas Film in the recent Star Wars films as Poe Dameron. He has also been critical of the company in the past, adding some extra curiosity to this news.