Paddington 3 filming date finally revealed — and it's soon!

The wait for a third Paddington film is nearly over, as reports have broken that the threequel Paddington in Peru will enter production this summer.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), filming on the third film will get underway on July 24 of this year, once again reuniting producer Studiocanal with Heyday, producers on the Paddington, Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. Dougal Wilson is helming the film, in his directorial debut.

Talking about his role, Wilson commented: "As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington. It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that honours the love so many people have for this very special bear."

Paddington 1 & 2 director, Paul King, said: "After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure.

"Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably", King added.

There's very little else to report about the film right now. The film's title was confirmed as Paddington in Peru back in 2022, but we've heard basically nothing else about the film until this announcement.

Plot details about the beloved bear's next adventure are being kept tightly under wraps, but the title suggests that we'll be following Paddington Bear back to his home in "deepest, darkest Peru", perhaps with the Brown family in tow.

Cast-wise, Deadline reports that the film will feature a combination of new and returning cast members. Ben Whishaw is presumed to return as the voice of Paddington, though even that has yet to be formally confirmed.

We don't yet have a release date for Paddington in Peru at the time of writing. If you need a recap, you can currently stream the first two Paddington movies on Netflix. And for more info about the year's biggest films, check out our guide to the biggest new movies releasing in 2023.