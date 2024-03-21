Paramount Plus startles subscribers with surprise drop of long-awaited mystery show

Subscribers to Paramount Plus likely do so for the vast library of classic Paramount movies, the occasional but noteworthy release of big-budget TV shows and, in the US at least, certain sports live streams. What people probably don't sign up for, but what they're now able to enjoy anyway, is a surprise new TV show that fans have been waiting ages for.

On Thursday, March 21, Paramount Plus uploaded six episodes of Ark: The Animated Series — it did so with no prior warning, so subscribers and non-subscribers alike were caught totally unaware. There are seven more episodes expected to drop very soon.

This may seem like a nice little bonus show for subscribers, but it's actually a lot more than that: fans of the Ark franchise have been expecting this show for nearly four years now! For it to show up unannounced on Paramount Plus is a big surprise, but fans are likely clamoring to sign up for the streamer to see the series.

Ark: The Animated Series is a TV adaptation of the enduringly popular video game Ark: Survival Evolved, which has maintained a surprisingly consistent and stalwart fan base of players. It's a sandbox adventure game where you have to survive in a dinosaur-filled island, building settlements and tools in order to weather the dangerous land and better explore the mysteries hidden therein. And you need to make sure not to be eaten by dinosaurs. That's a big part of it.

A TV adaptation was first announced in 2020, with an expected release date of 2022; that turned into 2023, and then eventually 2024. Paramount hadn't announced the Thursday, March 21 release date until subscribers logged in and saw The Animated Series available in their library.

Ark: The Animated Series is loosely based on the back-story of the video game. It tells of a paleontologist who finds herself mysteriously transported to a dinosaur-filled island. She befriends other people who've also found themselves there and finds herself in the middle of a dangerous land full of warring tribes, desperate for a way to return home. It's a mystery show about a weird fantasy world but with lots of history and sci-fi too.

The show has an absolutely incredible cast of voice talent. Madeleine Madden leads and other actors lending their voices including Gerard Butler, Malcolm McDowell, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Alan Tudyk, Karl Urban, Monica Bellucci, Jeffrey Wright, Michelle Yeoh, Russel Crowe, Vin Diesel and Zahn McClarnon. Phew, what a list!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing to bear in mind is that this release is only in the US and Canada; other fans need to wait until Friday, April 19 to watch the show.

Paramount Plus isn't exactly a streaming service you sign up to for its surprises — given that it's mainly used for Paramount- or CBS-created shows and movies, you generally know what's going to hit its platform weeks, months or sometimes even years before it does so. So the surprise release of Ark: The Animated Series is a nice treat for subscribers, and maybe it's also enough to convince non-subscribers to try out a Paramount Plus free trial.

On X (Twitter), fans are excited for the show given the huge voice cast, but are also surprised at the unexpected release of the series:

Wait did this just shadow drop or am I tripping????March 21, 2024 See more

that is a stacked voice cast, we will be tuning inMarch 21, 2024 See more