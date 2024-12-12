Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Paris & Nicole: The Encore, now streaming

You know what’s “hot?” Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reuniting for the special Paris & Nicole: The Encore, now streaming on Peacock.

Before the Kardashians became the first family of reality TV orThe Real Housewives took the world by storm, socialites Hilton and Richie were queens in the reality TV space thanks to their show The Simple Life, which first aired in December 2003. It depicted them leaving behind their blinged-out life in Los Angeles to do things out of their realm of “ordinary,” and it left many viewers entertained by their ability to adapt, or lack thereof. Countless fans were disheartened to see the series wrap in 2007.

In Paris & Nicole: The Encore, the friends reunite to bring their fans up to speed on their lives and produce a one-of-a-kind operatic performance. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

“More than 20 years since OG reality icons Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie first took the world by storm, the life-long friends reunite in a new special. Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.’”

NBCUniversal further says of the special, “These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can. Get ready to fall back in love with this fearsome twosome as they put on an unforgettable performance... Sanasa, sanasa!”

Check out the trailer for the series below, as well as an extended preview.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Go to Walmart | Extended Preview | Paris & Nicole: The Encore - YouTube Watch On

Now the duo may not have been on reality TV together in more than 20 years, but they haven’t been completely missing in the entertainment space. Hilton showcased her life in Paris in Love and is a highly-regarded DJ. Richie on the other hand, has appeared in things like Good Burger 2 and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, and she was a judge on Making the Cut.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, Paris & Nicole: The Encore is now streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US. If you’re interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. In the UK, the special debuts on Hayu on December 13.