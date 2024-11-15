Peacock adds my favorite blockbuster of the year — which 91% of Rotten Tomatoes fans also love

Twisters, which stormed into movie theaters this past summer, is about to do the same on Peacock, as the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones movie is finally available to stream.

What I called a reinvigoration of the disaster movie genre in my Twisters review, the movie is a reboot/reimagining of the 1996 hit movie Twister (its entirely new characters, with the thinnest of connections to its predecessor). It follows Kate (Edgar-Jones), a retired tornado-chaser who is brought back into the field by an old friend to test a new technology. Also chasing these dangerous storms is Tyler (Powell), an internet sensation that appears to be in it for the thrill as much as anything. However, as Kate pursues a way to potentially disrupt tornadoes before they can cause massive damage, she and Tyler decide to work together to test her theory.

In addition to my positive review, critics made Twisters “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% positive rating. But fans loved the movie even more, with 91% rating it positive, which made it one of the first movies to officially earn Rotten Tomatoes’ new “Verified Hot” rating (90% of higher audience score). They backed that up by making Twisters the sixth-highest grossing movie in the US this year (as of publication) with $267 million in ticket sales (11th worldwide with $370 million).

The movie was directed by the Oscar-nominated director of Minari, Lee Isaac Chung, and written by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) from a story by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick). Starring alongside Powell and Edgar-Jones are Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perera, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Patton, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O’Brian.

After being my favorite blockbuster of the summer, Twisters now is easily one of the best movies you can now stream on Peacock. While I can’t imagine it will be the same kind of experience as it was in theaters — particularly if you saw it in a 4DX movie theater — Powell and Edgar-Jones chemistry and the movie’s solid story should translate well on any screen.

Of course you must have a subscription to the streaming service to do so (Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, only difference is whether or not ads will play).

If you are not a Peacock subscriber (or live outside of the US), then the easiest way to watch Twisters at home is through digital on-demand platforms (Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, etc.). Fans of physical media can also buy the Twisters Blu-ray/DVD if they are so inclined.

However you go about it, there are plenty of options to watch Twisters right now. But if you need any last minute convincing, watch the trailer for the movie directly below: