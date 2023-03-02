Peter Kay announces new memoir focused on his TV 'obsession'

Peter Kay is set to release a new book detailing his history and "obsession" for TV.

The Phoenix Nights star returned to stand-up comedy for the first time in 12 years with a new tour that kicked off in December 2022, and Peter Kay is now set to revisit his TV career in a new memoir titled TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen.

Published by HarperCollins, Kay's new book will launch in September of this year and is described by the publishing house as a 'nostalgic love letter' to television, and an "incredible jaunt" through the star's time on the small screen ranging from tea-making in Granada and featuring behind-the-scenes moments on beloved shows like Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy, and Car Share.

In a statement about his new book, Peter Kay said: "I’d wanted for years to write about my obsession for TV and working in it. It’s been such a massive pleasure recalling the adventures I’ve had over the last 25 years both in front and behind the camera, and I hope people will enjoy reading about the journey as much as I’ve enjoyed writing it."

This isn't the first book the comedian has released. His 2006 autobiography, The Sound of Laughter (opens in new tab), remains the best-selling British hardback autobiography of all time. His second stand-up comedy show, The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour... Now On Tour also achieved a Guinness World Record for the highest-selling stand-up tour of all time in 2012 (opens in new tab), selling more than 1.1 million tickets.

Of the book deal, Managing Director Kate Elton said: "All of us at HarperNonFiction are absolutely over the moon to be publishing Peter. He’s quite simply one of the most beloved entertainers in Britain, and T.V. is a hilariously funny, wonderfully warm journey through the popular culture of the past 40 years. Chock-full of TV gossip, brilliant one-liners and, of course, irresistible observational comedy, it’s exactly the book every Peter Kay fan has been waiting for." (as reported by The Bookseller (opens in new tab)).

Kay's latest tour, Better Late Than Never, is now ongoing at UK arenas and has dates scheduled through to 2024, including a monthly residency at the O2 Arena in London. For more info on how to purchase tickets, head to the Peter Kay website. (opens in new tab)