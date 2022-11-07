Peter Kay confirms he's touring again after 12 year break — at the same price!

Peter Kay is touring the UK at the end of the year, performing on stage for the first time in 12 years, after he took a break from doing live-stand up shows.

Those tuning into I'm a Celebrity 2022 were in for a surprise as an advert for the upcoming show was aired on ITV, where it said it was "better late than never" and that tickets would be an "ideal Christmas gift".

The exciting news was also announced on the comedian's official Twitter account, where his team wrote: "Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at Peterkay.co.uk"

Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10am Saturday 12th November at https://t.co/EVCiTLh3J7 pic.twitter.com/lJBK8R8Y8INovember 6, 2022 See more

Peter's anticipated new tour kicks off in Manchester on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena and concludes at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on 11 August. Other locations on the tour include Nottingham, Birmingham, Newcastle and Dublin.

In a statement, the comedian added: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, standup comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

The exact reasons for Peter Kay's absence from touring is unknown, but in late 2017, the comedian cancelled his tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances". However, fans can celebrate knowing he's back to entertain us once again!

Peter Kay is best known for his work on Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights and subsequent spin-off Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere and has also done numerous musical covers in aid of Comic Relief.

Most recently, he starred in the hit BBC sitcom Car Share which saw Peter and co-star Sian Gibson playing coworkers who traveled to work together, documenting their hilarious conversations and the now iconic Forever FM; a fictitious radio station that features music and some terrible adverts.

His last tour was called The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour...Now On Tour (try saying that three times fast!) and ran from 2010 and 2011 with 122 dates across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.