Prime Video renews hit thriller, as another joins long list of recent canceled shows

There's good and bad news for Prime Video subscribers who are into their thriller shows: one popular series has been prematurely renewed while another one has been canceled.

The former show is Reacher, based on the hit series of Lee Child novels — it's about a former US Army veteran who finds himself caught up in a police corruption conspiracy in a small US town.

While you may be wondering "wait, wasn't Reacher already renewed?" you're right, because Reacher season 2 is set to debut on the streamer on Friday, December 15. It's actually Reacher season 3 that's been confirmed now, before the second season has even come out — clearly, Amazon has a lot of confidence in this sequel season.

Few details of Reacher season 3 have been confirmed, though we do know that the titular role will still be played by Alan Ritchson. We're okay with the light information though, as plot or character details could spoil the second season!

Since Reacher's first season debuted in February 2022, it suggests that the third could come out in late 2024 or early 2025.

While that's good news for Reacher fans, a different drama-thriller is getting an early grave. This is Riches, a British show about the owner of a business empire whose children start to vie for control, similar to Succession.

Riches debuted in December 2022 on ITVX in the UK and Prime Video in the US, but it was produced by Amazon Studios, so they're the ones in control. On Saturday, December 2, creator Abby Ajayi shared on Instagram that it was the end of Riches, despite having "many more stories to tell...".

Ajayi didn't say why Riches season 2 wouldn't be coming, but Amazon has been canceling shows left, right and center over the last few months. In November it ended Harlan Coben's Shelter, The Horror of Dolores Roach and With Love, and in August it also confirmed that A League of Their Own and The Peripheral, which it had previously renewed, actually won't be getting new seasons.

There are many reasons why streamers cancel shows, even before the WGA and SAG-AFRA strikes, but it still has plenty of upcoming shows to look forward to. The Boys season 4 is drawing near, the anticipated Fallout adaptation recently enjoyed a trailer and teaser images, Citadel still has countless seasons and spin-offs in the works and 2024 also promises a new Zorro adaptation and a TV version of action movie Mr & Mrs Smith.

So there's no reason to give up your Prime subscription right now, but try not to get too attached to new shows, especially if they're not Amazon's flagship series.