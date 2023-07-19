Prime Video reveals first look at Jenna Coleman's new thriller Wilderness

Prime Video's latest thriller series Wilderness sees a British couple’s dream holiday descend into the stuff of nightmares, and we've got some first-look images of star Jenna Coleman.

In the psychological thriller, we follow Jenna's Liv as she plans to get revenge on her partner Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) after discovering he's been having an affair.

Jenna Coleman is known for her roles as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who and as Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale, but now she's taking on a very different role in the Prime Video thriller.

The series is expected to land on the streaming service in the autumn and is based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name. While we don't have a trailer or a confirmed release, we do have some first looks to whet your appetite.

Image 1 of 5 Jenna Coleman in Wilderness. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Wilderness stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Image credit: Prime Video) Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Wilderness. (Image credit: Prime Video) Shooting Wilderness took place in the National Parks of United States and Canada. (Image credit: Prime Video) Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jenna Coleman, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour in Wildnerness. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As well as Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen's Liv and Will, the series also stars Ashley Benson as Cara, a young American woman with a glittering career, and Eric Balfour who plays Cara's boyfriend Garth.

The series will follow what happens when these four people cross paths, and if teasers are anything to go by, it's going to be quite the thrilling ride!

An official plot has also been released for Wilderness which reveals: "A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.

"Enter the American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge."

Teasing the series more, writer, creator and executive producer Marnie Dickens said: "Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge.

"And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course, she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it."

Wilderness arrives on Prime Video in Autumn 2023.