Puzzled EastEnders fans demand answer to ONE question after emotional episode

EastEnders fans are all demanding to know one thing after last night's tear-jerking episode (Tuesday, March 28).

Recently in EastEnders, terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) was given the devastating news that she only had six months to live. But despite her failing health, she was determined to push on with organising the fundraiser for her daughter, Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

After Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) turned down her request to host it at Peggy's, a desperate Lola decided to try her luck again and have a word with Sam at the Vic.

As a lonely Sam was drinking with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Lola begged Sam once more to let her hold the event at the bar.

"Erm, yeah, well, I told you it's all booked," Sam said.

Lola Pearce-Brown was devastated that Sam Mitchell wouldn't let her use Peggy's for the fundraiser event. (Image credit: BBC)

"Yeah, I know but I really need it, all right? I've got 70-odd people coming here for a fundraiser, ain't got anywhere to host it. Can't you just change the appointment?" Lola asked.

A sympathetic Sam told her that she couldn't cancel the event as it was a wedding reception and suggested that Lola could host the fundraiser at Peggy's on a different day.

But it all became too much for Lola as she broke down in tears, telling Sam: "No I told them tomorrow. I'm trying to raise awareness for people that are dying, you know! People like me, people that have to pretend to their kids that everything's okay, when it's not."

As a furious Lola was about to storm off, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) came to her rescue and overruled Sam's decision, telling her that she was welcome to use the venue for free.

By the end of the episode, fans were all demanding to know what happened to the poor couple whose wedding reception was cancelled at the last minute...

WHERE DID THOSE POOR PROPLE GET MARRIED IN THE END AFTER PHIL & LOLA STOLE THEIR VENUE? I NEED TO KNOOOOOOW! 💀#EastEndersMarch 29, 2023 See more

But what about the couple who were supposed to be having their wedding reception at Peggy’s tomorrow? What are they supposed to do now ? #Eastenders https://t.co/ULxQu9RiyMMarch 28, 2023 See more

#EastEnders that poor bride having her wedding reception cancelled!! 😬March 28, 2023 See more

The poor sods who are losing their wedding reception venue 🤦🏻‍♀️ #eastendersMarch 28, 2023 See more

