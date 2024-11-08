Quick! Netflix is about to lose Anna Maxwell Martins' best comedy... but don't worry it has a new home
Netflix is losing one of the best British comedies — but we have spotted the Anna Maxwell Martin show is landing elsewhere.
There is good news and bad news for Motherland fans, becasue the Anna Maxwell Martin comedy is sadly leaving Netflix where all three seasons of the series can currently be streamed.
If you are a Netflix subscriber and love the series, then you had better be quick, because Motherland leaves the streaming site tomorrow, Saturday, November 9th, meaning you only have one more day to watch.
However, there is also good news for Motherland fans, because the show is getting a new home in both the UK and the US.
In the US you can stream the comedy on Prime Video if you pay to purchase the box set.
Over in the UK, things are looking good because on BBC iPlayer it says Motherland is 'coming soon'. And while we are yet to find out exactly when the show is returning to BBC iPlayer, we do know all three seasons will be added to the site.
Motherland, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan and Paul Ready follows the hilarious trials and tribulations of being a parent on the school run... but while we know we won't be getting a Motherland season 4, we will be treated to a new spin-off from the show.
Posh mum Amanda (played by Lucy Punch) is getting her own show and fans of the original series can rejoice because Joanna Lumley is back as Amanda’s passive-aggressive mother Felicity and Philippa Dunne is also returning as her long-suffering friend, Anne.
Amandaland is coming to the BBC and will follow Amanda as she moves to South Harlesden after her divorce and has to navigate being a mum to teens. Felicity, who is in denial about being lonely, is constantly around while Anne is sucked back into being Amanda’s minion.
Motherland was written by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and she is now acting as an executive producer on Amandaland.
