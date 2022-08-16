Red Rose viewers compare ‘creepy’ new series to Black Mirror

Red Rose is a gripping new horror series following a sinister mobile app, and intrigued viewers have been comparing it to Charlie Brooker’s hit dystopian series Black Mirror due to its focus on the dark side of technology.

The series follows a group of Bolton teenagers who have finished their GCSEs and are looking forward to a summer of fun and freedom, but things soon take a sinister turn after Rochelle (Isis Hainsworth) downloads a new app, which had seemingly been passed on from a popular girl at school.

Intrigued and keen to fit in, Rochelle downloads the app and starts to engage with it more, where it starts asking her how she feels and claiming it can “help her”, an offer that’s impossible to refuse given the fact she’s struggling at home trying to look after her twin siblings while her dad struggles to make ends meet.

The Red Rose app seems too good to be true, after topping up her electricity meter after it runs out and gifting her a fancy dress to wear to a house party, but the app starts asking for darker things and begins to sabotage Rochelle’s relationships.

In episode one, Rochelle’s friend Wren (Amelia Clarkson) starts dating Noah, who she also likes. This causes some complications and the app latches onto their tensions, beginning to drive the two friends apart especially when it demands Rochelle to kiss Noah otherwise it will expose the fact she relies on a food bank and is struggling with money.

This app grants wishes.All you need is: A mirror, lipstick and three wishes. 💄📺 Watch #RedRoseBBC tonight at 10pm on @BBCThree. ▶️ Watch the whole series on @BBCiPlayer now. pic.twitter.com/iYlFMeOVJcAugust 15, 2022 See more

What’s more, it looks like there’s a supernatural twist as Rochelle keeps seeing her mum in the app, and the pilot episode ends on a cliffhanger when the app shows her the twins standing next to a creepy figure, home alone after Rochelle left them to go to a party. With the twins in potential danger, can Rochelle save them?

With the Red Rose app tormenting users and exposing their vulnerabilities, fans have compared the new BBC series to Black Mirror, due to the fact it focuses on the dark side of technology and how it can ruin lives. Plenty of people are finding the series creepy too, and we can only imagine it’s going to get even darker as it goes on!

A few episodes into Red Rose and it's VERY good. If you like early Black Mirror but wish it had more spooks, I very much recommend. (iPlayer)August 16, 2022 See more

A show that’s creepy & gripping with such talented cast & a sound track that takes me back to school 😎#RedRose @ElevenFilm @KharmelCochrane pic.twitter.com/SOZud7pPbGAugust 15, 2022 See more

"This lively teen horror series is a creepier Black Mirror." - @guardian #RedRoseBBC 🌹 - https://t.co/LxHPg24nYdAugust 16, 2022 See more

We are thrilled to have provided extras for the new BBC horror series 'Red Rose'. Fantastic for fans of Black Mirror but with a teen twist. Streaming on BBC Iplayer now! pic.twitter.com/72EV1hqMRWAugust 16, 2022 See more

So far it only seems like we've caught a glimpse of what the creepy Red Rose app can do, but how far will it actually go? And will everyone make it out alive? We'll have to tune in to find out how the story ends.



Red Rose continues on BBC3 on Monday, August 22 at 10pm with all episodes now available on BBC iPlayer.