Reese Witherspoon set to revive Legally Blonde in a new format

Reese Witherspoon is set to expand the Legally Blonde franchise with some TV show spinoffs developed at Amazon MGM Studios.

That's according to Deadline, who first reported the news that Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine company (behind projects like The Morning Show, Daisy Jones & the Six, Your Place or Mine, and Tiny Beautiful Things) would be taking Legally Blonde 'to a new medium'.

They say that one series is further along in the developmental process. Although the premise of the show is being kept under wraps, but it is being penned by Gossip Girl developers and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Schwartz and Savage are executive producing the Legally Blonde spinoff show alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (for Hello Sunshine), and Legally Blonde movie producer Marc Platt is also on board.

Excitingly, their report also claims that we could be getting even more Legally Blonde, as a second spinoff series is 'still in preliminary, idea stages', so we could well be seeing more from Elle Woods yet.

Reports of more from the franchise have been swirling for years now and we're still awaiting more news about the forthcoming threequel, Legally Blonde 3. Witherspoon committed to reprising the role for the movie in 2018; it's had a number of release dates since but has never made any of them; in 2022, writer Mindy Kaling revealed why Legally Blonde 3 was delayed indefinitely.

Speaking to TIME, Kaling said at the time that she and he co-writer Dan Goor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) wanted to ensure they did the franchise justice with their legacy sequel.

"We don't want to be responsible for ruining what's basically Reese's Avengers franchise", Kaling said, before going on to tease what to expect from the sequel: "What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?"

If news of the movie's return has you excited to revisit the franchise, you can (at the time of writing) stream both on Prime Video. Hopefully, we'll get more official info about the potential spinoffs soon.