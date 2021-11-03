Richard Madeley addresses ‘Good Morning Britain’ future

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Richard Madeley has reportedly denied the rumours that he will be replacing Piers Morgan full-time as a Good Morning Britain host, even though he is rumoured to have landed a £300,000 a year deal, according to The Sun.

After Piers walked off the show’s set back in March, Richard, along with other guest hosts, including Adil Ray and Alastair Campbell have sat as his replacement next to Susanna Reid.

Rumours began circulating that Richard may have managed to earn himself a permanent contract with ITV and will become Piers’ full-time replacement.

However, the prospect of this seems doubtful according to an ITV spokesperson who apparently told The Sun: “GMB is performing well with its established family of presenters and a rotation of guest presenters. There are no current plans to change this format.”

Richard presents 'Good Morning Britain' alongside Susanna Reid. (Image credit: Getty)

Ever since Richard’s appearance on the show, he has become a hit with viewers with his unintentional and occasional slip of the tongue moments.

It is also rumoured that he could be joining this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up after he announced that he was taking a break from Good Morning Britain and won’t be returning until after Christmas.

Richard’s rep has also denied the claims that Richard will be replacing Piers as they reportedly stated to The Mirror that: “Richard is part of a revolving family of presenters and [there are] no plans to change that." They also refused to comment on the permanent contract.

However, a source has also allegedly told The Sun newspaper that he was offered a staff contract, saying, “Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is. But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

“He polls really well with fans and ratings have steadily been on the rise again over the past six months. After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a staff contract. And after consulting with his family, especially his wife Judy, he decided to go for it.

“I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start the new gig, and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday on ITV from 6-9am.