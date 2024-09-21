ID's crime special Riding with the Devil premieres tonight

Investigation Discovery expands its true crime offerings this weekend with the premiere of a gripping new title, Riding with the Devil, debuting tonight on the network.



Debuting on Saturday, September 21 at 10pm Eastern Time on ID, the chilling story follows a Florida nursing student who makes what could be the biggest mistake of her life when she accepts a ride from a stranger driving a church van. As it so often is the case with many real-life crime procedurals, that seemingly harmless everyday choice devolves into a dangerous and dramatic situation for the young aspiring nurse. The hour-long episode will detail the nursing student's attempted escape from the tense predicament and how "stranger danger" is very much a real thing, no matter your age.

You can find out what actually happened to that Florida nurse by tuning into the ID special Riding with the Devil tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one engrossing moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.



And there will be more true crime goodness where that is concerned over on the ID network. This month, the network premiered two brand-new series: The Real Murders on Elm Street, a six-part documentary about small suburban towns across America that have been torn apart by murder; and Cabin in the Woods, a "true-crime-meets-true-horror series" that features the most terrifying crimes ever committed in isolated and otherwise picturesque cabin dwellings. As well as on Investigation Discovery, both of those titles are available to stream on Max.