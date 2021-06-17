Scarlett Johansson gets personal as she looks back on a decade of Black Widow

With the long overdue Black Widow right around the corner, Entertainment Weekly sat down with Marvel's very own femme fatale to look back on the character's milestone and what it was like playing Natasha Romanoff for the last ten years.

Starting her on-screen journey as Black Widow in 2021 in Iron Man 2, Johansson has since played the role in 7 additional Marvel properties (with an additional uncredited role in Captain Marvel). Though the actress has had some complicated commentary off screen, there's no denying that she and Nat helped usher in a new age of female superheroes.

Though it's years later than it should be, we finally have the opportunity to see the Black Widow in her very own solo film. Black Widow will hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, 2021, and will focus on the assassin and the history that led her to S.H.I.E.L.D. and eventually the Avengers themselves.

Johansson will return to play her role one last time, and will be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (also a member of the Black Widow program), David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Thor: Ragnarok's Eric Pearson returned to write the screenplay for the film, which will be directed by Cate Shortland.

Official Synopsis:

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.