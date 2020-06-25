Season 2 of The Twilight Zone is now available on CBS All Access

Source: CBS Jimi Simpson in Season 2 of "The Twilight Zone" on CBS All Access. (Image credit: CBS)

The wait is over. Season 2 of Jordan Peele's reboot of The Twilight Zone — think a slightly less dark Black Mirror — is now available on CBS All Access . All 10 episodes dropped at the same time, so you can get your binge on.

Peele once again serves as narrator for the anthology, which tackles all kinds of issues through all kinds of genres, through the vehicle of an hourlong thriller. Like the original 1959 series, it not-so-subtly address current social issues, but it's not overly preachy about it.

The list of stars in Season 2 is long, but distinguished.

Michelle Ang

Tim Armstrong

Morena Baccarin

Kylie Bunbury

Colman Domingo

Jenna Elfman

Ethan Embry

Sky Ferreira

Tavi Gevinson

Topher Grace

Tony Hale

Abbie Hern

Nadia Hilker

Gillian Jacobs

David Krumholtz

Greta Lee

Thomas Lennon

Sophia Macy

Natalie Martinez

Joel McHale

Brandon Jay McLaren

Chris Meloni

Gretchen Mol

Paula Newsome

Tawny Newsome

Billy Porter

Jimmi Simpson

Jurnee Smollett

Daniel Sunjata

Paul F. Tompkins

Damon Wayans Jr.

While the entire second (and first) season is available now on CBS All Access, one episode from Season 2 — Meet in the Middle — also has been made available on YouTube, as a way to whet your appetite. Here's the full rundown of episode titles and descriptions from CBS:

"Meet in the Middle": Lonely bachelor Phil (Jimmi Simpson) finds meaningful human connection when he discovers a telepathic link to a stranger named Annie (Gillian Jacobs). Their connection quickly sparks a romance, but not everything is as it seems in this seemingly idyllic fantasy.

After a recent promotion to hotel manager, Michelle (Morena Baccarin) feels like she's on top of the world, but any cause for celebration is short lived when the nature of her reality is called into question. Colman Domingo and Tony Hale also guest star.

"The Who of You": Struggling actor Harry (Ethan Embry) risks everything to catch his big break, but an impulsive scheme takes a few turns no one saw coming. Daniel Sunjata and Billy Porter also guest star.

"Ovation": The music career of struggling singer Jasmine (Jurnee Smollett) takes off overnight after she witnesses a tragic incident. Jasmine begins receiving rapturous applause everywhere she goes, but she soon realizes the relentless recognition comes at a steep cost. Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon also guest star.

"Among the Untrodden": Transfer student Irene's (Sophia Macy) unusual interests make her an easy target at her new all-girls boarding school until she discovers that popular classmate Madison (Abbie Hern) possesses a unique talent.

"8": At the outer reaches of the world, a team of scientists discover a new highly intelligent species, but its existence may endanger more than their research. Joel McHale, Nadia Hilker, Michelle Ang, Tim Armstrong, and Brandon Jay McLaren guest star.

"A Human Face": A grieving couple's (Chris Meloni and Jenna Elfman) move is interrupted by an otherworldly encounter, leading them to second guess what's worth leaving behind. Tavi Gevinson also guest stars.

"A Small Town": A quiet church handyman (Damon Wayans Jr.) uncovers a magical scale model imbuing him with the power to help his struggling small town. But with the sleazy Mayor Conley (David Krumholtz) taking all the credit, will Jason's good intentions be corrupted? Natalie Martinez and Paula Newsome also guest star.

"Try, Try": When the quick-witted Claudia (Kylie Bunbury) has a chance run-in with Mark (Topher Grace) at a museum, he dazzles her with his seemingly miraculous abilities. But after the true source of his charisma is revealed, the encounter takes a dark turn.

"You Might Also Like": Stay-at-home housewife Mrs. Warren (Gretchen Mol) looks forward to acquiring the widely marketed 'Egg,' an enigmatic device that promises to make everything better for everyone forever. But further investigation soon reveals the unsavory truth about this mysterious product. Greta Lee also guest stars.

CBS All Access is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and features many of the umbrella corporations brands. (It'll be growing larger in the coming months.) It runs $5.99 a month if you don't mind ads, and $9.99 a month if you prefer to get rid of the advertising.