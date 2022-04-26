Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani hopes Christine will return in season 6

*Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers ahead*

Selling Sunset season 5 saw Chelsea Lazkani forming a friendship with "Queen Bee" Christine Quinn after she joined the Oppenheim Group, and she's revealed her hope that she'll continue to keep working with the show's so-called "villain".

In the season finale, Christine's future with the company was left unclear. Emma Hernan told Jason and Mary that Christine had used an associate to reach out to one of her clients and offered him $5000 to stop working with her; Christine has herself denied Emma's claims.

Chelsea Lazkani, who joined the Oppenheim Group by way of Christine, has confessed she doesn't know how the cliffhanger will resolve.

Whilst speaking to ET, Chelsea confessed: "Honestly, I know nothing about it. I did watch the season, but I didn't actually watch that part. I'll be honest, I skipped over some parts that didn't include myself!

"I don't know. I truly don't. If it did happen, that's sad, if it didn't happen, that's also sad because now that it's out there kind of makes this wedge greater. I just hope that we can all communicate and talk through things and hopefully reconcile. That would be my greatest joy."

However, Chelsea remains hopeful that Christine will keep her desk at the company. "Christine adds such a wonderful energy and dynamic and she shoots for the stars as well", she added. "She's got these grandiose visions and brokers' opens and goals for herself, so it's just so nice to be around that energy.

"I have no idea, I truly don't, but I really hope not. Everybody, you put that energy out there, Christine's going to stay at the O Group and let's manifest it together because I love being in the office with her", she concluded.

In the same interview, Chelsea revealed that her first encounter with Christine genuinely was the first time the pair had met. "That was the first time I have ever glimpsed at Ms. Christine Quinn", she said.

"That was my first ever encounter with her. So whatever you see transpire on TV, or what you've seen transpire on TV, was just about as organic as it gets and it was really just so beautiful to have that initial, instant, electric connection with somebody. So I just want everybody to know that because I watch it back and I kind of have chills because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I just met my best friend.'"

Selling Sunset is available to stream now on Netflix.