She's back! EastEnders Bernie Taylor returns to huge shock that sends her into LABOUR

EastEnders character Bernie Taylor has an ordeal once she returns to Walford.

EastEnders has revealed that pregnant Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) will return to the Square, but her arrival soon turns to chaos when some crushing news sends her into labour.

Currently, in EastEnders, Bernie is pregnant with Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Highway’s (Tanya Franks) baby after agreeing to be their surrogate, due to Rainie not being able to have children of her own.

She was last seen in October 2021 after she had concerns that Rainie had started taking drugs again and was uncomfortable with letting Rainie have the baby.

Bernie made Rainie take a drugs test, and despite it coming back negative, she was still unsure and overwhelmed Bernie left Walford but didn’t tell Rainie and Stuart where she was going.

Ever since they have been worried about her whereabouts, but the Highways have since had another devastating blow to the family as Stuart was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

In scenes set to air on Tuesday, March. 29, a heavily pregnant Bernie finally returns to Walford, but things are off to a difficult start as she faces the reality of handing over her baby.

Bernie is angry when she hears some unexpected news. (Image credit: BBC)

As she discusses the details with them, Bernie is shocked to discover that Stuart has cancer and is furious that they kept it from her. But, her anger soon turns to shock when she goes into labour. Will she decide to hand over the baby to them after hearing the heartbreaking news?

The shocking cancer discovery saw Stuart struggle to accept the diagnosis and refuse to open up to Rainie, but after some convincing from Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), he finally told her.

Rainie wanted him to receive proper medical treatment, but Stuart was terrified that his drug addiction would return while on the pain medication and refused to have the operation.

Just as they were preparing him for surgery Stuart fled the hospital and left to go to a retreat to help cure his cancer without the need for an operation.

He has since returned home and is claiming that he feels better and his cancer has shrunk, but Rainie has her doubts.

These scenes air on Tuesday, March 29th 2022 at 7:30pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.