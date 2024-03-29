Shetland reveals guest cast for new season including Harry Potter star

Filming has started for the new season of Shetland.

There is more great news for fans of Shetland season 8, because not only has Shetland season 9 now entered production, but the new season's guest cast has been announced - including Professor Quirrell actor Ian Hart.

Filming for the next installment of the critically acclaimed crime drama is now underway around Scotland and on the Shetland Isles, and in addition to Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell reprising their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh it has been revealed that Ian Hart (Mr Bates VS The Post Office, Harry Potter, The Responder) and Vincent Regan (Traces, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Aquaman) will be joining the cast.

Speaking of his new role, Ian Hart says: "I’m looking forward to embarking on a Shetland adventure – it’s a place I’ve always wanted to visit and to do so with this incredible drama is wonderful."

While Vincent Regan added: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Shetland which is such a beloved BBC drama. My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.

"The opportunity to visit the Shetland Isles was also a real pull to the part as well as working with the likes of Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell."

Harry Potter star Ian Hart has joined the cast of Shetland. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

But Ian and Vincent aren't the only new additions to the show.

Other guest actors starring in the forthcoming series include Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes, Baptiste), Robert Jack (Annika, Damaged), Nalini Chetty (Crime, Karen Pirie), Jimmy Yuill (Guilt, The Kindred) and Lesley Hart (Granite Harbour, River City).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are also some familiar faces returning to the crime drama, including fan favourite Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Anne Kidd as Cora McLean, Angus Miller as Donnie, Steven Miller as Ruth's brother Rev Alan Calder, Tibu Fortes as PF Harry Lamont, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant and Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns.

Shetland is loved by millions of fans worldwide, with last year’s series averaging 7.0 million viewers. In Scotland, Shetland was the second biggest drama of the year across all channels and streamers, following closely behind Happy Valley season 3.

Shetland seasons 1 - 8 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.