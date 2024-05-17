Shōgun: future of the historical drama revealed — and it's great news for fans

Shōgun has become FX's most-watched show ever, and the network has today announced they are working to develop two further seasons of the critically acclaimed historical series.

Per the new announcement, we know that FX, Hulu and the Estate of James Clavell (the author of the original Shōgun novel) are working together to develop two additional seasons. These new installments will include key creatives from the show's development, including co-creators, executive producers and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Executive Producer Michael Clavell, and series star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada.

Production times are apparently not yet locked in, though we do at least know that a Shōgun writers' room is already being assembled and will get to work this summer. Hopefully, that means we won't have to wait too long for the show's return.

This news is no surprise, seeing as FX has confirmed that Shōgun became the network's most-watched show of all time (based on global hours streamed) through its first nine weeks.

The series has received a ton of praise since its debut earlier this year, with many outlets proclaiming it one of, if not the best TV show of the year. At the time of writing, it holds an impressive 99% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience rating of 90%, indicating very favorable reviews indeed.

If you're unfamiliar with the series, Shōgun is an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling historical novel of the same name. The story takes us back in time to Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of civil war, and follows the interlocking lives of three characters: Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai).

Toranaga faces the united might of his enemies on the Council of Regents. Blackthorne's European ship is found marooned in a fishing village, and he arrives bearing secrets that could well tip the scales in Toranaga's favor, whilst also devastating the influence of Blackthorne's own enemies, the Jesuit Priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga and Blackthorne's fates thus become inextricably linked with those of Mariko, a Christian noblewoman (and the last descendant of a disgraced line) who serves as their translator who is forced to reconcile her newfound link with Blackthorne, her commitment to her faith, and hr duty to her late father.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first season of Shōgun concluded on April 23. If you're yet to check it out, all 10 episodes are available to stream now on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus elsewhere.