Sling TV adds the Big Ten Network just in time for Big Ten football

Sling TV today announced that it's adding the Big Ten Channel on the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra.

And it's just in time, too, since the Big Ten is finally getting its football season underway following a delay because of the global pandemic.

That means Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin on Oct. 23. And it means Rutgers at Michigan State, Iowa at Perdue, and Maryland at Northwestern on Saturday.

And that means those are games you won't find elsewhere — you'll need the Big Ten Network to get it done.

To reiterate, you'll first need the Sling Blue plan, which runs just $30 a month. (If you want Sling Blue and Sling Orange, you can get them both for just $45 a month all-in.) Then you'll need the Sports Extra on top of that, which runs another $10 a month (or $15 if you have both Orange and Blue plans.) In addition to the Big Ten Network, you'll get beIN Sports, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, PAC-12 Network, Tennis Channel, and World Fishing Network.

More than 50 channels in all? Not bad for a tenner.