SNL50: The Homecoming Concert airs tonight on Peacock with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and more

Consider it a sweet Valentine's Day gift, SNL fans: NBC and Peacock are celebrating the big 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live all weekend long, and the streamer is kicking off the occasion tonight with SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, a three-hour musical special featuring A-list celebrity guests and cast members from the sketch-comedy institution.

Streaming live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall beginning at 8pm Eastern Time on Peacock, the event will be hosted by Saturday Night Live alum and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and will honor the show's deep musical history, which stretches all the way back to October 1975 and SNL's first-ever musical guests, Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

To commemorate that rich musical legacy, a star-studded lineup will be taking to the Radio City stage, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Cher, Lauryn Hill and more. See the full list of confirmed concert performers below:

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Cher

Chris Martin

Dave Grohl

David Byrne

DEVO

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Mumford & Sons

Post Malone

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Robyn

Snoop Dogg

St. Vincent

The B-52s

The Roots

Wyclef Jean.

Along with those big-name musicians, the concert will also feature special appearances by members of the SNL family, including Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and more surprise guests.

To watch SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live tonight, you're going to need access to Peacock. Normally, Peacock subscriptions include the ad-supported Premium plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, or the commercial-free Premium Plus option for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. However, through Tuesday, February 18, new subscribers can take advantage of a 60-percent off deal on the Peacock Premium plan, getting you an annual subscription for only $29.99.

Peacock is also home to the recently released, four-part SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, which gives SNL fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the writers' crazy-fast-paced weekly schedule, how your favorite performers got cast on the show, how iconic sketches like "More Cowbell" happened and more.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Promo - SNL Fanatic - YouTube Watch On

Check out a sneak peek of the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert before tuning into the star-studded musical special tonight on NBC and Peacock.