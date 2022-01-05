Sophia Bush: 'Good Sam' lets me live out my childhood surgeon dream
'Good Sam' star Sophia Bush always wanted to be a surgeon... until she discovered acting.
Sophia Bush has revealed that her new CBS show Good Sam gives her the chance to finally live out her childhood dream of being a surgeon.
The 39-year-old star, who plays Detroit heart surgeon Sam Griffith in the hospital drama, says she always wanted to be a medic until she discovered acting.
Talking to host James Corden on The Late Late Show, Sophia said: “I grew up wanting to be a surgeon”.
Jokingly adding: “My parents were thrilled when I told them I’d changed my mind and wanted to go to theatre school as I’m sure you can imagine!”
Continuing her story, Sophia, whose credits include Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill, praised her biology teacher: “It [my dream] was to the point that my sweet ninth-grade biology teacher — Mr. Hallman if you’re watching your still my favorite — would stay with me after we did our class dissections to do more work with me through my lunch period.”
At the heart of Good Sam is Sam’s troubled relationship with her esteemed boss and father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs).
“She has a boss who’s an icon and a bully and a total pain in her a*** and her boss also happens to be her father.
“So this sort of dynastic clashing of the rams creates a lot of very good family drama inside the world of the hospital that often gives us the life and death stakes, to remind us of what’s important.”
The actor also made the point that very few cardiothoracic surgeons in the United States are women.
"There’s a central issue to the show where my character, Sam, is an accomplished cardiothoracic surgeon. Only three percent of all cardiothoracic surgeons in the United States are women."
Good Sam premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 2022 at 10/9c on CBS in the US. It's also available to stream live and on-demand at Paramount Plus. There's no word yet if it will be shown in the UK.
David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.
Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
