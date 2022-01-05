Sophia Bush: 'Good Sam' lets me live out my childhood surgeon dream

Sophia Bush has revealed that her new CBS show Good Sam gives her the chance to finally live out her childhood dream of being a surgeon.

The 39-year-old star, who plays Detroit heart surgeon Sam Griffith in the hospital drama, says she always wanted to be a medic until she discovered acting.

Talking to host James Corden on The Late Late Show, Sophia said: “I grew up wanting to be a surgeon”.

Jokingly adding: “My parents were thrilled when I told them I’d changed my mind and wanted to go to theatre school as I’m sure you can imagine!”

Continuing her story, Sophia, whose credits include Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill, praised her biology teacher: “It [my dream] was to the point that my sweet ninth-grade biology teacher — Mr. Hallman if you’re watching your still my favorite — would stay with me after we did our class dissections to do more work with me through my lunch period.”

Sam and her father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, have a strained relationship in 'Good Sam'. (Image credit: Ramona Diaconescu/CBS)

At the heart of Good Sam is Sam’s troubled relationship with her esteemed boss and father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs).

“She has a boss who’s an icon and a bully and a total pain in her a*** and her boss also happens to be her father.

“So this sort of dynastic clashing of the rams creates a lot of very good family drama inside the world of the hospital that often gives us the life and death stakes, to remind us of what’s important.”

The actor also made the point that very few cardiothoracic surgeons in the United States are women.

"There’s a central issue to the show where my character, Sam, is an accomplished cardiothoracic surgeon. Only three percent of all cardiothoracic surgeons in the United States are women."

Good Sam premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 2022 at 10/9c on CBS in the US. It's also available to stream live and on-demand at Paramount Plus. There's no word yet if it will be shown in the UK.