Southern Charm season 9 episode 2: Austen and Taylor's close relationship called out

The Southern Charm season 9 premiere was far from tame, but the messiness continued in the second episode. In Southern Charm season 9 episode 2, we were introduced to three newbies — Jarrett Thomas (aka JT), Rod Razavi and Rodrigo Reyes — but it was JT who stirred the pot in a big way this week.

After a round of golf, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and JT gathered for drinks — and JT wasted no time spilling the tea on Austen and Taylor Ann Green, Shep's ex-girlfriend. It started with JT asking Shep how he could let Taylor go because "she's, like, literally perfect," — to which Craig accused JT of being in love with Taylor. Then, the conversation turned to her and Austen's relationship. Shep said he doesn't care that Austen, one of his good friends, spends time with Taylor and, in fact, uses Austen to get information on his ex. However, it appears their relationship may have gone past the friend zone.

"When you have a sleepover with a girl that's your friend's ex, I mean…," JT said. "What are you talking about?" Shep asked. JT explained that just the other day he was out with Austen and Taylor, and they went back to Austen’s place. JT left, called Taylor the next morning to get coffee and she said that she was just leaving Austen's.

According to Austen, he thought that Taylor left, and found out the next morning that she slept in his guest room because she was drunk. After being asked several times, Austen said he and Taylor had never kissed. From there, Shep wanted to drop it.

The group moved to a different bar where they met up with newbie, Rodrigo. Shep, Craig and Austen gathered at the bar and continued the Taylor talk. Shep admitted that Austen and Taylor's relationship bothers him, but Austen confirmed, again, that he never hooked up with Taylor. Craig didn't seem to believe it.

Shep wasn't sure what to make of the insinuations. He sat with Craig to discuss the situation at bar number three. "Frankly, I don't know what I think of Austen," Shep said. "I am 50/50 on if there's something happening between them. And what am I gonna do? Like go back in time and bust through a door? No. What can I do? Nothing. But I would not be surprised if they both looked at each other like, 'let's just go for it and no one will ever know.' I think it's f***ed up."

Southern Charm fans react to JT telling Austen's business

