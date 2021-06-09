‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ trailer puts Tune Squad back on the court

Lebron James’ Lakers suffered an early exit in this year’s NBA playoffs, but King James has another chance at basketball glory leading the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which just dropped a new trailer ahead of the film’s July 16 release.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is of course a reboot of the 1996 film that saw Michael Jordan team with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes in a game of basketball. Lebron James has been compared to Michael Jordan on the basketball court for his entire career, now he’ll be compared to MJ by Space Jam fans as he attempts to take over as leader of the Tune Squad.

The new film has the same basic premise of the 1996 original — the greatest basketball player in the world has to team up with the Looney Tunes and defeat a lineup of evil versions of other great current basketball stars.

Challenging the Tune Squad this time will be Don Cheadle as a villainous AI, and characters based on Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Klay Thompson.

The new trailer gives us a better look at some of the on-court action we can expect, including what Daffy Duck is like as a coach (hint, not great), Wile E. Coyote up to his usual tricks and perhaps a new team MVP in Lola Bunny (voiced by Zendaya). Watch the trailer below.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is expected to be one of the big summer blockbusters of the year for movie theaters, but it also is part of the same-day release strategy on HBO Max, which will give HBO Max subscribers 30 days to watch it on the streaming service starting July 16.

HBO Max now has two subscription plans available. One is the $14.99 per month, ad-free plan; the other is the new $9.99 per month ad-supported plan. However, the ad-supported HBO Max does not give subscribers access to the exclusive streaming runs for Warner Bros. movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy.