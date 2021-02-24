'Spider-man 3' is reportedly casting for a courtroom scene, but which lawyer will we see?

Fans are tripping over themselves to figure out what’s happening in the MCU’s next Spider-Man installment. With floods of rumors about wild casting of former web-slingers and the multi-verse implications of WandaVision, the internet has been ablaze with speculation over what Marvel iterations we might get a load of in Spider-Man 3. But this newest rumor has fans taking on the courts.

Fandom is reporting a rumor that the newly (and fakely) titled Spider-Man: Phone Home (or is it Spider-Man: Homewrecker?) is casting for a courtroom scene. Certainly, the obvious assumption is the return of Daredevil. Daredevil, known in the daytime as the attorney, Matt Murdock, is the darling of the Marvel Netflix TV shows as portrayed by Charlie Cox. He was also portrayed by a pre-Bat Ben Affleck in the 2003 film. But those doing backflips to boast the assumption that the red devil will be back on our screens are missing a huge piece of the MCU puzzle: She-Hulk.

There’s not a lot we know about this feature, and apparently the actors don’t know much either. Speaking to Collider, Tom Holland said of the script, “Well, unfortunately I had to read it in sections because there is an element of figuring it out as we go on this one, as there is with most of these big movies, but it is fantastic. It’s easily the most ambitious standalone superhero film I’ve ever been a part of.”

But if we were to guess what MCU character is going to clack into that courtroom, we’d put our money a forest green lawyer perched atop black high heels. Last year, it was reported that Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) was cast as Jennifer Walters for the upcoming Disney+ series named for the character. The show is set to follow the life of Walters after she gets her cousin, Bruce Banner’s, Hulk powers via a blood transfusion. Walters is notably, a lawyer, and with the MCU shows barreling along to the small screen, this would be a great way to introduce her to audiences.

So brush the Netflix off your glasses! We are hitting Disney+ territory, so if there’s and MCU lawyer we should expect to approach the bench in the upcoming Spider-Man, it’s the one who’s tinted green.