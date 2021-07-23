Star Trek: Prodigy teaser trailer gives our first real look at the upcoming animated series

The flood of new Star Trek continues. Coming this fall is Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series on Paramount+ that just got its first teaser trailer at this year's Comic-Con@Home.

The panel was moderated by Jerry O’Connell, who's on Star Trek: Lower Decks, which also just got a Season 2 trailer. Voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (“Hologram Janeway”), Brett Gray (“Dal”), Ella Purnell (“Gwyn”), Angus Imrie (“Zero”), Rylee Alazraqui (“Rok-Tahk”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Murf”) and Jason Mantzoukas (“Jankom Pog”) also were on hand, alongside executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Prodigy also will air on Nickelodeon, thus the toon blimp in the trailer.

We get just a little less than a minute of footage, with a rag-tag band of people and creatures — "folks," we'd call them in my neck of the woods — who are looking for an escape. They find that, apparently, on what appears to be an abandoned starship. And that ship is aided by none other than the hologram of Capt. Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

Missing from all this is any sort of launch date. We've got to hold out for now, but it looks like Prodigy could well tide us over until the return of Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Discovery.

Meanwhile, you can snag Paramount+ for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year if you don't mind advertising in your on-demand content, or $9.99 or $99.99 a year if you want to get rid of most ads. (The less expensive plan also doesn't include a live feed of your local CBS affiliate, so there's that.)

Along with all things Trek, Paramount Plus also is home to the ever-growing Yellowstone Universe, as well as the greater ViacomCBS library. It's also full of new movies and new original series.

Paramount Plus is available on all major streaming platforms. That includes Paramount Plus on Roku, or Paramount Plus on Amazon Fire TV. You also can watch Paramount Plus on Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, various smart TVs, and in a web browser.