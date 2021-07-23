Star Trek: Lower Decks gets a full trailer ahead of its Aug. 12 Season 2 premiere

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi of the U.S.S Cerritos of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS.

We've got a date. And more important is that we've got a trailer. OK, you probably could reverse those things. But the simple fact is that we're just days away from the premiere of Season 2 of Star Trek: Lower Decks. And we now have video to go along with that excitement, thanks to the Trek panel at Comic-Con@Home.

The panel was moderated by Jerry O'Connell, who also serves as the voice of Commander Jack Ransom. He was joined by voice cast members Tawny Newsome (“Ensign Mariner”), Jack Quaid (“Ensign Boimler”) and Eugene Cordero (“Ensign Rutherford”), as well as series creator, showrunner and executive producer, Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells (“Ensign Tendi”).(O'Connell also helmed the panel for Star Trek: Prodigy, which got its first trailer ahead of a fall premiere.)

The series made clear that it's not changing things up for Season 2. It's going to be just a silly as it was before, featuring the officers and characters that you maybe wouldn't have seen on any of the mainstream series — but that you know full well were lurking behind the scenes.

In addition to the Lower Deckers, the Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season 2 of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on Aug. 12, 2021. The first season is available to stream now.

