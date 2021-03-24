'Stowaway' trailer: Anna Kendrick is a doctor en route to Mars with a hitchhiker

Who among has has not lost consciousness only to awaken and discover that we're on a rocket headed to Mars. (And what managers among us also haven't accidentally left an employee on a rocket that's about to head to Mars without doing so much as a head count, apparently.)

That's the gist of Stowaway, which is headed to Netflix on April 22.

Here's the official take from Netflix:

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Having to make tough choices in the vacuum of space isn't exactly new — it's precisely what happens in every other space movie. (Fortunately, at least so far as we know, actually working in space tends to be less exciting.) It's also what we got list with with Away on Netflix. We can only hope that this batch of astronauts (and one hanger-on) isn't quite as prone to drama. (And given that it's a movie and not a series, it'll certainly be less prone to cancellation.)

The trailer finds Shamier Anderson's character awakening on the ship — "Did we take off?" he asks between hesitant breaths. We learn that he's a launch support engineer named Michael — exactly the sort of person you'd want to make sure isn't actually on the spacecraft when it departs on its two-year mission. Toni Collette's Marina Barnett explains that there's no going back, of course, so Michael is there for the duration.

Like other space/Mars flicks (we're thinking about you, Red Planet), Michael needs to be more than just dead weight in space, which is expensive in terms of, well, everything. And that situation becomes even more perilous when something happens to the ship and threatens the entire mission.

The question, then, is whether they all make it to Mars — and if anyone makes it back. We'll find out on April 22.