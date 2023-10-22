Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans demand 'what were the judges thinking?'

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers are convinced the judges got this week's elimination wrong!

The fans are annoyed that comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer were sent home and claim they "totally disagreed" with the judges' choice!

Eddie and Karen were eliminated (Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

In tonight's results show comedian Eddie and his partner Karen had to dance off against former Love Island star Zara McDermott and her professional Graziano Di Prima.

Eddie and Karen's samba failed to wow the audience, while Zara and Graziano's American smooth didn't hit the spot.

Both couples had been in the dance off in previous weeks.

Eddie and Zara had to dance off (Image credit: BBC)

Zara and Graziano were saved in week three when they had to dance off against Nikita Kanda and her partner Gorka Marquez.

While Eddie and Karen were in the dance off last week and were saved against Paralympian Jody Cundy and his partner Jowita Przystal.

So it was tough for both couples to face the dance off again.

Zara admitted it was hard to hear she was in the dance off once more, and assured viewers she had been working really hard.

While Eddie kept his usual cheery persona but was clearly sad to be facing the judges again.

The fans thought Eddie's performance was good enough to keep him in the competition (Image credit: BBC)

Eddie and Karen danced first, with Zara and Graziano following.

And all four judges chose to save Zara and Graziano.

But the viewers weren't impressed!

They took to social media to share their disbelief at the result.

"What were the judges thinking?!" asked one baffled viewer.

"What were the judges thinking?!" asked one baffled viewer.

Eddie and Karen should have stayed what were the judges thinking?!!

Another viewer said she was "totally disagreeing" with the result while one sad fan said, "I'm gonna miss him and Karen dancing next week".

Another viewer said she was "totally disagreeing" with the result while one sad fan said, "I'm gonna miss him and Karen dancing next week".

How did they save Zara over Eddie? She's like a plank of wood being dragged about. Eddie is like a ray of light. I'm gonna miss him and Karen dancing next week.

Totally disagreeing with the dance off result. Eddie and Karen were so much more entertaining.

Eddie & Karen have been robbed !!! Wat on earth are the judges thinking 🤦🏻‍♀️

And some annoyed viewers claimed Eddie and Karen were "robbed" because they thought the pair had been the "superior" dancers.

What dances were the judges watching? Eddie and Karen far more superior. #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 22, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, while we all love to give our opinions on the dances from our sofas, it's the judges who have the final say!

Will the fans agree with next week's elimination? We'll have to wait and see!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One.