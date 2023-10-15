Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans go WILD as a new couple gives them all 'the feels'!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers say it's the pairing they didn't know they needed!

Strictly Come Dancing glitterball logo
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers were thrilled as a new couple took to the dance floor in this evening's results show.

But it wasn't the usual celeb/profession pairing.

The couple that sent the fans WILD was two professionals who opened the show with a moving, emotional, romantic dance set on a rooftop.

Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola danced a gorgeous opening number together, telling a sweet love story that fans compared to hit Netflix show, Heartstopper

And the viewers absolutely loved every minute of it! 

Vito and Nikita

Fans loved the emotional opening number! (Image credit: BBC)

The results show felt like an emotional affair anyway, with the celebs all seeming to find the risk of going home this week, a bit much!

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas admitted he was finding the results show a bit tricky!

And Krishnan Guru-Murphy, better known as a C4 newsreader than a dancer, said he was surprised by how hard the prospect of leaving the competition was. 

In the end, it was Paralympian Jody Cundy and comedian Eddie Kadi who had to dance off.

The judges all voted to save Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer and it was Jody who left the competion.

Jowita and Jody leave the competition

The fans were sad to see Jody go (Image credit: BBC)

Though the fans were sad to say goodbye to Jody and his partner Jowita Przystal, it was the opening dance that really got everyone talking.

The romantic pairing of Vito and Nikita thrilled the viewers, who took to social media to praise the "beautiful" dance.

Vito and Nikita open the results show

Fans were moved by the romantic dance (Image credit: BBC)

Vito and Nikita were trending on X (formerly Twitter) after the show finished with delighted fans sharing their love for the dance.

"So, so beautiful," wrote one viewer. "I'm 100% here for it," gushed another.

Some fans thought the dance was "giving Heartstopper vibes", referring to the hit Netflix show about a gay teen romance.

And the dance even attracted a celebrity fan! Choreographer Matthew Bourne, known for his all-male productions of classical ballets, praised the dance.

He said Strictly was "way ahead of all the world's classical ballet companies in gay representation." And he added: "Bravo Strictly!!"

We couldn't agree more! 

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday. Check our TV Guide for more information.

Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 