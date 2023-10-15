Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans go WILD as a new couple gives them all 'the feels'!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers were thrilled as a new couple took to the dance floor in this evening's results show.

But it wasn't the usual celeb/profession pairing.

The couple that sent the fans WILD was two professionals who opened the show with a moving, emotional, romantic dance set on a rooftop.

Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola danced a gorgeous opening number together, telling a sweet love story that fans compared to hit Netflix show, Heartstopper!

And the viewers absolutely loved every minute of it!

Fans loved the emotional opening number! (Image credit: BBC)

The results show felt like an emotional affair anyway, with the celebs all seeming to find the risk of going home this week, a bit much!

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas admitted he was finding the results show a bit tricky!

And Krishnan Guru-Murphy, better known as a C4 newsreader than a dancer, said he was surprised by how hard the prospect of leaving the competition was.

In the end, it was Paralympian Jody Cundy and comedian Eddie Kadi who had to dance off.

The judges all voted to save Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer and it was Jody who left the competion.

The fans were sad to see Jody go (Image credit: BBC)

Though the fans were sad to say goodbye to Jody and his partner Jowita Przystal, it was the opening dance that really got everyone talking.

The romantic pairing of Vito and Nikita thrilled the viewers, who took to social media to praise the "beautiful" dance.

Fans were moved by the romantic dance (Image credit: BBC)

Vito and Nikita were trending on X (formerly Twitter) after the show finished with delighted fans sharing their love for the dance.

"So, so beautiful," wrote one viewer. "I'm 100% here for it," gushed another.

that pro dance from nikita and vito was so so beautiful, almost had me in tears #strictly pic.twitter.com/JHz1qMMnnGOctober 15, 2023 See more

Nikita & Vito dancing together wasn't something I knew I needed in my life but I'm 100% here for it. If I could wake up to that on the roof opposite my bedroom I'd be a very happy girl 🤣 #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 15, 2023 See more

Wow Nikita and Vito that was absolutely beautiful, it got me in the feels 😊💖#StrictlyComeDancing #SCD #StrictlyOctober 15, 2023 See more

What a beautiful opening performance on the Strictly Come Dancing Results show tonight. #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 15, 2023 See more

Some fans thought the dance was "giving Heartstopper vibes", referring to the hit Netflix show about a gay teen romance.

The pro dance was giving Heartstopper vibes. ❤️ #StrictlyOctober 15, 2023 See more

And the dance even attracted a celebrity fan! Choreographer Matthew Bourne, known for his all-male productions of classical ballets, praised the dance.

He said Strictly was "way ahead of all the world's classical ballet companies in gay representation." And he added: "Bravo Strictly!!"

We couldn't agree more!

Once again @bbcstrictly way, way ahead of all the worlds Classical Ballet companies in gay representation - and this on prime time Sunday night TV! Bravo Strictly!! @JasonGilkison @Vito__Coppola @kuzmin__nikita @BalletcoForum pic.twitter.com/Bqiutpja04October 15, 2023 See more

